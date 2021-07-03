Andrew Cuomo’s Daughter Michaela Broadcasts Herself ‘demisexual’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s youngest daughter isn’t simply out and proud. She’s getting explicit about her sexual orientation — form of.

Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, 23, who got here out in an Instagram submit final month as “queer,” declared herself “demisexual” this week all the way through an look on Instagram.

“Demisexual other folks handiest really feel sexually interested in anyone when they’ve an emotional bond,” in step with WebMD.

“When I used to be in basic faculty, I feared that I used to be lesbian. When I used to be in heart faculty, I got here out to my circle of relatives and shut pals as bisexual. When I used to be in highschool, I found out pansexuality and concept, ‘That’s the flag for me.’ And I’ve not too long ago discovered extra about demisexuality, and feature believed that that id resonates with me maximum,” she stated on a livestream with Donato Tramuto, the previous CEO of Tivity Well being and a donor to the Robert F. Kennedy Middle, which employs her mom, Kerry Kennedy.

Kennedy-Cuomo stated she has “all the time dreamed of a global during which no person must pop out, as a result of everyone’s sexuality might be assumed fluid […] however in a global that force-feeds cisgender heterosexuality, popping out of the closet is a lifelong technique of unpacking internalized social buildings and stigmas.”

She added that after she first got here out as “queer,” she feared she can be perceived as “attention-seeking,” because it’s “hip or cool not to be hetero in my liberal bubble.”

Kennedy-Cuomo final 12 months tweeted she was once on the lookout for love, joking there was once “more space for vital others on #boyfriendcliff,” a connection with her Democrat father’s self-glorifying COVID-19 poster.

The governor’s place of business didn’t go back a request for remark.

