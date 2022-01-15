Andrew Garfield finds the position he could not play as a result of he wasn’t “good-looking sufficient”

Spider-Guy fanatics agree that Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker is an actual heartthrob, however the actor has published that now not everyone seems to be inspired along with his seems to be. Explicit, Garfield has commented that his seems to be averted him from touchdown the position of Prince Caspian within the Chronicles of Narnia motion pictures..

Talking to Selection, the actor stated he was once determined to sign up for the Narnia franchise at its inception.

“I bear in mind being very determined. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ and I believed, ‘This may well be it, this may well be it’Garfield stated.And that good-looking, sensible actor, Ben Barnes, ended up getting the section. I believe it was once him and me, and I bear in mind being obsessed“.

Garfield feedback that he spoke along with his agent after being rejected for the position to determine why, finding the reality in his solution: “This is because they do not assume you are good-looking sufficient, Andrew.“.

Thankfully, it does not look like Garfield holds a grudge in opposition to Barnes for it seems that being extra good-looking than him, since he feedback: “Ben Barnes is an overly good-looking and really proficient guy. So in hindsight I am not unsatisfied with the verdict and I believe he did a phenomenal task“.

And everyone knows that issues grew to become out beautiful neatly for Andrew Garfield finally.. After failing to land the position in 2008’s The Chronicles of Narnia: 2008’s Prince Caspian, Garfield landed a task in 2010’s The Social Community ahead of touchdown his large ruin as Peter Parker/Spider-Guy in The Wonderful Spider. -Guy, from 2012.

Coincidentally, Barnes additionally landed within the Surprise universe by way of showing within the Netflix sequence The Punisher. Even if nobody is aware of if that sequence is canon.

Andrew Garfield, this week, has received a Golden Globe for highest actor on the 2022 Golden Globes gala.