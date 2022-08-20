Andrew Garfield turns 39: what films and series of the actor should you watch in streaming?

A devoted detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder. (Star Plus)

This August 20, Andrew Garfield celebrates his 39th birthday. Born in Los Angeles, the actor moved to England shortly thereafter, where he grew up primarily in Surrey. In his extensive artistic career, he has integrated major film and television productions, being mainly known for his role as Spider-Man. With regard to this special date, we review his most important films that you can enjoy in streaming.

by command of heaven

The true crime miniseries is based on the book of the same name by Jon Krakuera journalist who investigated the case of the brutal murder of Brenda Lafferty And your baby. In the television adaptation, Garfield plays a Mormon detective, Jeb Pyre, whose faith is affected when he learns about the events that led a sect made up of the Lafferty family to take the life of the wife of one of the brothers. for not fully conforming to their beliefs. The seven-episode season can be seen at Star+.

Andrew Garfield stars in this miniseries that earned him a 2022 Emmy Award nomination. (Star Plus)

The amazing Spiderman

It is the second franchise for the cinema of Spider-Man and follows Peter Parker, a young man from high school, in the challenge of finding the truth about the death of his parents. Raised by his aunt and uncle, this science-savvy teen is bitten by a radioactive spider and develops superpowers. He will become the hero of New York and, along the way, he will also fall in love with the charismatic Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). In Netflix y Disney+.

The actor played the Marvel character in two films. (Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire y Tom Holland first came together in the third installment of the Spidey of the UCM. When Peter Parker of Earth 616 falls to his lowest point after facing villains from other universes, the Peters from the previous sagas arrive to help him keep an eye on the real goal: the great responsibility that comes with the mask. It premiered last July in HBO Max.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” concludes the trilogy by Tom Holland, who brings the superhero to life in the UCM. (Marvel Studios)

Tick, Tick… Boom!

The star shone in 2021 with the role of Jonathan Larsonthe creator of the iconic musical Rentin a film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. A young theater composer is very close to turning 30 and about to become a failure in the theater industry in New York. He thinks about giving it all up in a moment of frustration and wonders if it’s really worth the effort. It is the true story of one of the greatest figures in American theater. can be seen in Netflix.

Andrew Garfield stars in the film about Jonathan Larson, the creator of the hit musical “Rent.” (Netflix)

To a man

“The life of Desmond Doss, who enlists in the Army during World War II despite refusing to fire a gun,” reads the official synopsis for this 2016 war drama. Directed by Mel Gibson, the production was based on the actual experience of an American soldier who, in turn, was a Seventh-day Adventist Christian. He refused to carry a weapon and was the laughingstock of his platoon mates, but managed to survive and save the lives of over 75 of them during the Battle of Okinawa. Available in Prime Video y HBO Max.

“To the Last Man” is a film directed by actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson. (SummitEntertainment)

Tammy Faye’s eyes

Jessica Chastain y Andrew Garfield bring to life the marriage of Tammy Faye y Jim Bakker, two husbands who rose to fame as preachers on the world’s largest religious broadcasting network. What began as a purpose to help thousands of Christian people became a money-making machine that internally did not practice the values ​​that they so much displayed before the public. It was released this year in Star+.

Tour of the dazzling rise and subsequent descent into hell of the televangelist couple Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker in the 70s and 80s. (Star Plus)

