Andrew Lincoln stars in A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic | How to watch

the festive interval is upon us when A Christmas Carol returns to the stage – and whereas this yr, theatres throughout the UK look set to keep closed due to COVID-19, The Old Vic has discovered a manner across the social distancing tips.

Andrew Lincoln is ready to star in a brief run of A Christmas Carol, based mostly on the Charles Dickens novella, at the London theatre subsequent month, with performances being live-streamed for audiences to watch from the consolation of their residing rooms.

Tailored for the stage by His Darkish Supplies‘ Jack Thorne, A Christmas Carol will see Lincoln, Lark Rise to Candleford’s John Dagleish, Bridgerton‘s Golda Rosheuvel and different solid members carry out the basic Charles Dickens story whereas viewers watch stay by way of Zoom.

Right here’s every part you want to find out about shopping for tickets, how to watch the efficiency and the solid members starring in A Christmas Carol.

When is A Christmas Carol starring Andrew Lincoln launched?

A Christmas Carol, starring Andrew Lincoln as Scrooge, might be streamed stay from the twelfth till twenty fourth of December by way of Zoom.

The Old Vic are but to verify the present instances for every date.

How to watch A Christmas Carol starring Andrew Lincoln?

A Christmas Carol is a part of The Old Vic’s In Digicam collection, which sees numerous performs carried out stay from The Old Vic stage to an empty auditorium, that are as an alternative live-streamed to viewers watching at residence.

Tickets for the livestream – priced between £10 and £65 – go on basic sale on The Old Vic web site from 10am on Monday ninth November.These with precedence reserving should buy tickets from third November.

‘Life turns in instructions we all know not’ Andrew Lincoln will play Scrooge in #OVInCamera #OVChristmasCarol https://t.co/4HBzG6fm8v ????Helen Maybanks pic.twitter.com/MlxykeLb3n — The Old Vic (@oldvictheatre) November 2, 2020

You solely want to purchase one ticket per family, and as soon as your ticket has been booked, the theatre will ship you a novel Zoom hyperlink to watch the efficiency on.

A Christmas Carol solid

The Strolling Lifeless’s Andrew Lincoln stars in this manufacturing as Scrooge, whereas Lark Rise to Candleford’s John Dagleish performs Bob Cratchit.

They’re joined by Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel (Ghost of Christmas Current/Mrs Fezziwig), Tracy Beaker’s Clive Rowe (Fezziwig), Emma’s Myra McFadyen (Ghost of Christmas Previous), 1917’s Michael Rouse (Father/Marley) and Good Omens’ Gloria Obianyo (Belle).

Rounding out the remainder of the solid are Tim van Eyken (Nicholas), Sam Lathwood (Ferdy), Maria Omakinway (Mrs Cratchit), Samuel Townsend (Younger Ebenezer/George), Rosanna Bates (Jess) and Melissa Allan (Little Fan).

A Christmas Carol is streaming between twelfth and twenty fourth of December. You should buy Charles Dickens’ novella on Amazon. If you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing to watch tonight, take a look at our TV Information.