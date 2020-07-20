Andrew Scott to star in new play Three Kings live streamed from The Old Vic

Andrew Scott will star in a model new play at The Old Vic which might be live streamed for followers to watch safely from residence.

Three Kings has been written by Stephen Beresford (Pleasure) particularly for the Old Vic’s In Digital camera collection, which has been launched in the wake of latest lockdown measures.

The play follows Patrick, whose absent father unexpectedly entered his life when he was eight years outdated, with a quick however very memorable encounter.

A few years later, he retraces his father’s life as he makes an attempt to make sense of the revelations that adopted, taking viewers on a journey of grandiose plans, bitter disappointments and self delusion.

Billed as “hilarious and heartbreaking,” the play is directed by Matthew Warchus, who beforehand labored with Scott on final 12 months’s Current Laughter.

Scott will carry out the play at a completely empty Old Vic, because the prolific theatre venue is one in all many institutions that’s nonetheless not working totally due to coronavirus.

Three Kings might be carried out 5 instances beginning from Wednesday 29th July, with tickets on common sale from 22nd July on the Old Vic web site, at costs ranging from £10 to £40.

Each efficiency could have the choice of turning on captions or audio description, whereas the first August date may even embody a dialog between Scott and Dermot O’Leary.

Warchus stated: “I’m vastly grateful to Stephen for penning this play specifically for the Old Vic: In Digital camera collection and to Andrew for agreeing to carry out it. Their beneficiant help of the Old Vic at this vital time and their spirit of journey in becoming a member of us in this important fundraising experiment is enormously appreciated.”

Scott not too long ago gained the hearts of tv followers by taking part in the so-called Scorching Priest in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, following earlier roles in Sherlock and the 2014 movie Pleasure, additionally written by Beresford.

When you’re searching for one thing else to watch, take a look at our TV Information.