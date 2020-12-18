Andrew Watt: Grammy-Nominated Producer on Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne

Justin Bieber, Publish Malone, Lana Del Rey, Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa: all of those bold-faced names have 30-year-old Andrew Watt in widespread and two — Lipa and Malone — are up for album of the yr for tasks he labored on. No surprise Watt himself is a Grammy contender for producer of the yr. The L.A.-based multi-instrumentalist, who’s releasing a solo album in 2021, spoke to Selection about his journey up to now.

How did you react while you heard about your Grammy nomination for producer non-classical?

I received up, flipped my telephone over, and noticed essentially the most messages I’ve ever had in my life. I’m like, “What the hell is that this about?” Once I noticed what it was, I used to be shocked. I yelled out loud, “Oh my god!” It wasn’t one thing that we have been attempting for or trying to do, it simply was actually pure and I used to be so honored. I suppose that’s when these sorts of issues occur, while you’re not attempting.

You’ve labored with rock greats like Mick Jagger and pop stars like Dua Lipa; what do you convey out of your rock manufacturing into the pop world and vice-versa?

All of it begins with a guitar or bass for me. A track like “Break My Coronary heart” that we did on Dua’s album, it began with a bass line that was INXS-esque. Then we took it in her path. With Ozzy, he has such a legacy, so I can say to myself: “Okay, Andrew, step out of this. Be the 12-year-old fan that grew up on this music. What do you wish to hear from Ozzy? The fellows from Weapons N’ Roses and the Crimson Scorching Chili Peppers collaborating with him?” I can put the image collectively of how I need it to sound and produce in several issues from his previous.

Collaborations like Ozzy and Publish, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, and Miley with Dua appear to have you as a standard thread.

It’s my favourite factor to do. I dream up these conditions, after which get to see it occur. The Miley-Dua track was all Miley’s thought; we simply made it occur fairly seamlessly. A track like “Señorita,” Shawn and Camila already had a historical past and a robust friendship. I began with the concept and Shawn helped me end it. Then I used to be, like, “It is best to do that with Camila,” and he was like, “That’s the one individual I may hear on it.” They made the track collectively and fell in love through the track, which was a very highly effective expertise and one thing that can reside eternally.

You’re releasing your debut solo document subsequent yr. What can listeners anticipate?

I needed to make an album of collaborations the place I put folks collectively who don’t belong collectively, or somebody that I’m collaborating with the place they arrive into a special sound with me. There’s going to be totally different musicians on each track, the band goes to be comprised of all totally different folks from all walks of life and every track goes to be its personal particular musical journey.