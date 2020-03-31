Andrew Yang Sets Launch of Issues-Oriented Podcast ‘Yang Speaks’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Andrew Yang bowed out of the U.S. presidential race, however the businessman-turned-politico needs to maintain his coverage agenda on the nationwide media stage.

Lower than two months after ending his 2020 presidential marketing campaign, he’s set plans to launch a brand new podcast, “Yang Speaks,” in partnership with podcast studio and community Cadence13, Selection has discovered.

The weekly present will broadly cowl the long run of the U.S. economic system and society, in response to the present’s producers. It would function in-depth discussions with “thought-leaders” on a spread of subjects together with tech, public coverage, sports activities, leisure and popular culture — and, presumably, anything that’s on Yang’s thoughts. The collection launch is slated for Might 2020.

Since exiting the Democratic race, Yang joined CNN as a political commentator and earlier this month launched Humanity Ahead, a non-profit group that can “endorse and supply sources to political candidates who embrace Common Fundamental Revenue, human-centered capitalism and different aligned insurance policies at each stage,” in response to the org’s web site. These strikes, along with the deliberate podcast, all level to Yang eyeing a future political run for workplace.

Friends on “Yang Speaks” will embody “some of the neatest and most attention-grabbing folks on the planet,” mentioned Zach Graumann, Yang’s former marketing campaign supervisor and a senior adviser on the mission. He added, “The concepts of our marketing campaign have at all times deserved extra airtime than a 60-second reply on a debate stage or a 3-to-5-minute TV hit.”

Cadence13 landed the pact with Yang’s crew after reaching out to CAA to specific curiosity in a podcast partnership. “Andrew Yang’s passionate concepts and imaginative and prescient for the long run resonate with hundreds of thousands of folks,” mentioned Chris Corcoran, Cadence13’s chief content material officer.

It’s price noting that podcasts have been a key awareness-booster for Yang’s 2020 presidential marketing campaign, beginning together with his look on the massively standard “The Joe Rogan Expertise” present in February 2019. The businessman and entrepreneur, who beforehand had no political resume, went from being a long-shot outsider to a authentic contender by constructing his base of “Yang Gang” supporters.

Cadence13 is a division of Entercom Communication’s Radio.com, after the radio broadcaster purchased full management of C13 final yr. Its lineup contains podcasts from Brené Brown, Emma Chamberlain, Jon Favreau, the Dolan Twins and Gwyneth Paltrow. Cadence13’s content material companions embody Conde Nast, Crooked Media, Meredith, Rhett & Hyperlink’s Legendary Leisure and TNT.