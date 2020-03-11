General News

Andrews, Portland women NCAA bound, upset San Diego 64-63

March 11, 2020
Haylee Andrews scored 18 points, collectively together with her second-straight game-winner inside the final minute, and Portland captured the West Coast Conference automated bid to the NCAA Occasion for the first time in extra than 20 years with a 64-63 additional time win over San Diego on Tuesday.

