Haylee Andrews scored 18 points, collectively together with her second-straight game-winner inside the final minute, and Portland captured the West Coast Conference automated bid to the NCAA Occasion for the first time in extra than 20 years with a 64-63 additional time win over San Diego on Tuesday.
Andrews, Portland women NCAA bound, upset San Diego 64-63
March 11, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Mr josh
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Recent Posts
- Andrews, Portland women NCAA bound, upset San Diego 64-63
- Empire Spoilers: Is Andre The Final Season Villain After Game-Changing Reveal?
- Health care workers need better protections during coronavirus outbreak: advocates
- Live Audience Pulled From Next Democratic Debate
- Louis Theroux makes Celebrity Bake Off history as he receives three handshakes
Add Comment