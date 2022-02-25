Andriy Shevchenko’s plea for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “My family is under attack”

Andriy Shevchenko, glory of Ukrainian football (Reuters)

After the first attacks of Russia a Ukraine that have the world in suspense, the former footballer Andriy Shevchenko He turned to social networks to express his concern about what he and his family are experiencing. The former striker, considered the best player in the history of his country, advocated peace and directly pointed to the Russian government as being responsible for what is happening.

“In the first hours Russia started a full-scale war. My people and my family are under attack. Ukraine and its people want peace and territorial integrity. Please, I ask you to support our country and call on the Russian government to stop its aggression. and violation of international law. We just want peace. War is not the answer,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

The last name of the 45-year-old former footballer who won the Ballon d’Or in 2004 was a trend on several Twitter during today’s session, since for football fans he is the first reference that comes to mind when thinking about Ukraine.

On Wednesday, before the start of the Russian invasion, the former Champions League champion Milan footballer had already left a message about it: “Ukraine is my homeland! I have always been proud of my people and my country! We have been through many difficult times and in the last 30 years we have shaped ourselves as a nation! ¡A nation of sincere, hard-working and freedom-loving citizens! This is our most important asset! Today is a difficult time for all of us. But we must unite! In unity we will win! Glory to Ukraine!”

Shevchenko’s post

Shevchenko he retired as a professional in 2012, wearing the jersey of Dynamo Kievthe club of his loves and where he had debuted in 1994, before landing in the Milan. In 2016 he took on the challenge of managing his country’s national team, but in 2021 he resigned due to poor results: he won 25 games, lost 14 and drew 13. His next challenge was at the head of the Genoawhere he was only 11 commitments before being fired at the end of January for having triumphed only once in 11 presentations.

The former striker was born in Dvirkivshchyna, a city located just over 200 kilometers from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that exploded in 1986. At the time, he was nine years old and He lived very closely the consequences of the tragic event. “Everything seemed normal to me. I was ten years old. I had fun like crazy playing soccer everywhere, doing any sport. I was taken to the Dynamo Kiev academy, I felt like I was starting to live a dream. Then reactor 4 blew up and they took us all”, he recounted in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in May of last year.

Then, he continued: “They closed the schools immediately. Buses came from all over the USSR, loaded up with young people between 6 and 15 years old and took them away. I found myself alone in the Sea of ​​Azov, in the Black Sea, 1,500 kilometers from home. However, even today I feel no anguish. I felt like in a movie, I lived that experience as a trip. I was a child”.

Andriy Shevchenko played for Milan between 1999 and 2009 (Getty Images)

He and his family were installed in Kievcurrent capital of Ukraineafter a few medical studies to rule out high radioactive levels. There he joined the Dinamo youth academy where he perfected his technique and found his ideal position.

As for titles, Sheva added 12 trophies in his native country, two in England and five in Italy, one of which was the Champions League 2003, which won on penalties against the Juventus at Old Trafford, after equalizing 0-0 in extra time. In 2004, the striker won the Ballon d’Or by being chosen as the best footballer in the world by the magazine France Soccer, year in which he also joined the UEFA ideal 11 for having been the top scorer in Serie A.

KEEP READING:

He was world heavyweight champion, knocked out Mole Moli and enlisted in the Ukrainian army to repel the Russian invasion

The message of a Ukrainian soccer player from Spain: “The world must know that Putin is a reincarnation of Hitler”

The request for help from the Argentine soccer player Francisco Di Franco from Ukraine: “I woke up at 5 in the morning because of two bombs”

Infantino condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine on behalf of FIFA: what will happen to the World Cup in Qatar