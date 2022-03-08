Android 12L is Google’s answer to iPadOS: a system for tablets to compete with the PC

Android Honeycomb is an operating system that Google launched in 2011 with much anticipation around for a long time because it reached the tablet sector. At that time, after the first iPad hit the market in 2010many people speculated about the possibility that these devices could replace the PC.

The PC has resisted, and in fact Google has made a big bet on them, also in terms of its operating system: Chrome OS, which has been on the market for more than a decade and has even just launched a very original new version (called Flex) capable of reviving old computers that can no longer work smoothly with Windows or with macOS.

However, the commitment of the Mountain View for tablets lost steam and android optimization for tablet had relapsed in the hands of manufacturers, but that seems to change now with the landing of Android 12L.

A way to seek to deal with the PC

After Android 12 hit the market in late 2021, for tablets and foldables, the bet was kept and now we have the stable version. It will first be on the Google Pixel, as the company has announced on its blog, but it will be coming to other devices (from Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft at the end of the year. One of the first updated devices will be the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro).

As Apple has already done with its iPad OS operating system with which it has been seeking to be close to MacOS for computers, Google’s new Android is shown as a commitment by Google to be able to confront the very useful features that operating systems offer us for computers, cLike a taskbar and the opportunity to do several things at the same time in a simple way.

This operating system has the particularity of its lower task bar. Very similar to the one we find on our desktop computers. We can have icons at the bottom and press them to open the applications that we want to use. In addition, there is a split screen that allows you to open two apps at the same time and you can choose how much screen space you want each of them to occupymoving the line that separates them from left to right, as you can see in this image:





As we have already anticipated, Android 12L arrives accompanied by numerous APIs and optimization tools for devices with large screens. Google offers a redesign and a new distribution of the elements in the notifications section, quick settings menu, the locked screen, the main menu and more.

When setting up a new device, you can see more information with a two-column layout. With this you will be able to make changes in the characteristics of your configuration without having to go in and out of each section. For example, if you want to change your device’s wallpaper: select “Wallpaper & style” in the navigation panel and make your choice on the side, all in one view.