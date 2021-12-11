Android games are coming to PC: say hello to the Google Play Games app for Windows

The service, which will be launched in 2022, will link the mobile and tablet experience with the computer ecosystem.

Google is in a judicial tug of war with Epic Games, something that has led to substantial changes in the policies of its digital store. However, this does not mean that the company wants expand even more in the field of video games, and that is why it wants to transfer the experience of games for mobiles and tablets to the PC peculiarities. Some intentions that they intend to carry out with an app Google Play Games para Windows.

The Google Play Games app for Windows will be released in 2022An experience that, as explained in The Verge by the director of Google products for games on Android and Google Play, Greg Hartrell, will incorporate functionalities for link all platforms: “In 2022players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices – without any hassle when switching between a mobile, a tablet, a Chromebook and, soon, a Windows computer. “

And it seems that it will be a native app, as the company assures in the aforementioned medium that they have not associated with another company for the creation of this idea. “This will be a native Windows application distributed by Google, which will support Windows 10 and up,” Hartrell continues, “Will not involve streaming game“.

This idea has been officially unveiled at The Game Awards 2021, so it joins the list of novelties provided by Geoff Keighley and his gala. And it is that this edition has left us a good taste of mouth with new brushstrokes on the already confirmed Sonic Frontiers, a wild trailer for Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 and until the long-awaited release date of the new Cuphead expansion.

