Android games from Google Play Games are now available for Windows 10 and 11 in beta (only in three countries for now)

One of the big promises of Windows 11, when it was announced last summer, was that it would give Windows PC users the desired compatibility with video games developed for Android systemswhose execution on desktop platforms until now required the use of emulators whose performance was not always the most desirable.

Initially, this support was made possible by the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), an Android equivalent of what WSL is for Linux that allowed us to install the (limited) catalog of the Amazon app store on Windows.

Google already promised it in January

However, Google announced last January that this 2022 we would see Google Play Games arrive on Windows 11 (and also on Windows 10). And, better yet, it would be installable regardless of whether or not we had the Windows Subsystem for Android installed.

And although Google did not give specific dates for that launch, it did make it clear to us that, before its global launch, we would see a working beta targeting three Asian markets very specific: South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

And now, that beta is here: Android expert Mishaal Rahman has been responsible for post and spread on Twitter the first images of said beta, provided by a Hong Kong journalist, which allow us to take a look at some of the available titles, as well as the interface:

In the clip you have released, nor there are images of the games running, only of the interface (in dark mode) client for Windows, showing the play store front page and the ‘Library’ and ‘All Games’ sections, as well as a look at account settings, which can be accessed by clicking on the user’s profile picture .

Users who have a Google account linked to one of these three Asian territories (or who are willing to try to ‘fiddle’ to circumvent these geographic requirements) can request from the aforementioned client (the executable file can be downloaded from this link) your entry on the waiting list to receive invitations access to the platform.