Andromeda OS is filtered, a Windows for dual-screen devices that we never got to know: this is how it is on video

Windows Phone had several lives before it died. Windows Phone 7, Windows Phone 8 and Windows 10 Mobile, its latest and abandoned iteration. We will never know exactly what its evolution would have been if it continued to live alongside the desktop Windows 10, but Andromeda OS has been leaked, an operating system from Microsoft (not to be confused with Google’s Andromeda) apparently very much based on Windows Phone, and which was destined to dual-screen devices.

Microsoft ended up canceling the project and focusing on Android for its Surface Duo, but before that, in mid-2018, they were still testing Andromeda on a Lumia 950, the last device in the family released by Microsoft in late 2015. Although Andromeda was never going to be released for that device, yes it was where Microsoft engineers were developing it. Therefore, there were official images for internal use. This is what some of them contained.

A walk through Andromeda

Windows Central have been able to thoroughly test a development version of Andromeda OS, and what they show has a lot to do with what we remember from Windows 10 Mobile, but with interesting additions that they would have suited the system very well if Microsoft had released a smartphone with a stylus, Galaxy Note style. We say this because, for example, the lock screen allowed you to take quick notes, similar to Samsung’s on its terminals.

The introduction with stylus was so important in Andromeda that the system always ran Journal in the background, a canvas to write and draw whatever comes to mind, and that could be the first thing we see when unlocking to unleash creativity. There have been similar approaches in Windows 10 with the Creators Update improvements and those that came after.



The Fluent style was palpable in Andromeda. Image of Windows Central.

Another interesting detail is that, unlike the last thing we saw in Windows 10 Mobile, Andromeda was gesture based, so that sliding from above we could see the Control Center that is now present in Windows 11 to deactivate WiFi, airplane mode, Bluetooth, etc. To go to Journal, which acted as the home screen, the gesture that had to be executed was to slide from the bottom up, as the iPhone and Android have popularized in recent years. Other details that come to this day are those of Fluent and its translucent style.

Cortana also had a leading role that she has lost in Windows 11Probably because at the time Microsoft still had hopes of being able to compete with Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant. Finally, the Redmond company opted for Android for its Surface Duo, which although they are still not successful in the market, they provide interesting details.