Andy Cohen Calls to Lift Ban on Gay Men Giving Blood – Variety

Andy Cohen, who just lately recovered from coronavirus, has known as on the FDA to raise its three month ready interval for homosexual and bisexual males to donate blood and plasma.

Broadcasting from his dwelling on Thursday’s “Watch What Occurs Stay,” Cohen recounted to viewers his current rejection from a program for coronavirus survivors, who’ve produced antibodies to counteract the virus, that organizes plasma donations to assist deal with people affected by the virus. Cohen was not allowed to donate due to the FDA’s restrictions on blood and plasma donations, a coverage applied within the 1980s throughout the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

“This virus is ravaging our planet. The FDA says there may be an pressing want for plasma from survivors. All donated blood is screened for HIV, and a speedy HIV take a look at might be finished in 20 minutes or much less,” Cohen mentioned. “Why are members of my group being excluded from serving to out when so many individuals are sick and dying? Possibly as a result of we’re valuing stigma over science… My blood might save a life however as an alternative it’s over right here boiling.”

On April 2, the FDA lowered its deferral interval on males who’ve had intercourse with males from 12 months to three months. GLAAD has continued to marketing campaign to urge the FDA to raise restrictions solely, launching a petition that’s now approaching 25,000 signatures.

“This antiquated ban is just not solely discriminatory, however has been debunked by main medical organizations for years,” the petition reads. “The American Public Well being Affiliation has argued that the present ban ‘is just not primarily based in science however seems to be modeled after different nations’ decisions and fears.’ The American Crimson Cross has additionally spoken out in opposition to the ban, noting that ‘blood donation eligibility shouldn’t be decided by strategies which might be primarily based upon sexual orientation.’”

GLAAD thanked Cohen for talking out in opposition to the ban after his speech final night time.