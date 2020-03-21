Andy Cohen Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo’s “Watch What Occurs Reside” discuss present, has examined constructive for COVID-19, he introduced on Instagram Friday. Earlier within the day, Cohen had talked to Selection about internet hosting the present from his house in New York Metropolis as of this Sunday, however for now, these plans are on maintain, a Bravo spokesperson confirmed.

He wrote: “After just a few days of self-quarantine, and never feeling nice, I’ve examined constructive for Coronavirus. As a lot as I felt like I may push by means of no matter I used to be feeling to do #WWHL from dwelling, we’re placing a pin in that for now so I can deal with getting higher. I need to thank all of the medical professionals who’re working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everyone to remain dwelling and care for themselves.”

Cohen had informed Selection that he wished to maintain going together with his present, and had provide you with inventive methods to convey company collectively utilizing a digicam in his house, and connecting with company over video chat.

“Watch What Occurs Reside” shut down final week when tv productions have been closing down due to the rising coronavirus pandemic. Its final episode was shot on March 12. As a chat present host, Cohen has an uncommon quantity of contact with different well-known folks — company this month have included Hillary Clinton, Padma Lakshmi and Seth Meyers, amongst many stars of Bravo exhibits. Cohen additionally not too long ago shot the revival of “Who Desires to Be a Millionaire?”, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, wherein celebrities play for charity. Anderson Cooper and Kaitlin Olson are additionally on that program, set to return to ABC on April 8.

The Bravo star now joins Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Daniel Dae Kim and “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood within the dystopian new class of celebrities who’ve gone public with their diagnoses.