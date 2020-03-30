Andy Cohen Plans ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Return Monday Despite Coronavirus Diagnosis

On March 20, a number of hours after Andy Cohen introduced via Selection that he was shifting his Bravo speak present “Watch What Happens Stay” to his West Village condo, he examined constructive for Covid-19, and needed to scrap that plan.

However 10 days later, Cohen is feeling higher, in line with a Bravo spokesperson. And as of Monday at 11 p.m., the present is again on, evolving into “Watch What Happens Stay With Andy Cohen: @ House.” Will probably be shot by Cohen himself, with Bravolebrities and different visitors becoming a member of by video chat.

“My present has at all times been one thing of somewhat espresso klatch, party-line sort present,” Cohen advised Selection. “And this appeared like a really pure extension of not solely the present, however clearly the instances that we’re in proper now.”

Cohen now joins a legion of different speak present hosts — together with Samantha Bee, John Oliver and Jimmy Kimmel — who’re both doing their reveals or creating content material from residence. Bee filmed Wednesday’s episode of “Full Frontal” from the woods exterior of her residence.

Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O’Connell will likely be on the Monday night time premiere of the home-based speak present. “Vanderpump Guidelines” solid members Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor will seem on Tuesday; Wednesday’s present will characteristic John Mayer; and on Thursday, Bravo stars Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer and Melissa and Joe Gorga will likely be Cohen’s visitors.

The “Watch What Happens Stay” workers has been working remotely because the present’s final studio taping on March 12. Cohen stated they’ve give you concepts distinctive to being within the properties of his visitors. “We’re going to be doing a little at-home show-and-tells,” he stated. Together with his “Actual Housewives” visitors, Cohen has requested that they “every deliver an iconic outward outfit that they’ve worn throughout their time on the present to indicate us.”

The “Watch What Happens Stay” set relies on Cohen’s condo, so “I will likely be broadcasting from my workplace which seems to be like my clubhouse,” he stated.