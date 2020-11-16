Andy Cohen-Produced Limited Series on Reality TV Coming to E! in 2021

Reality TV is getting the behind-the-scenes remedy.

E! has greenlit the restricted occasion sequence “For Actual: The Story of Reality TV,” hosted and government produced by Andy Cohen, which can recall well-known moments from “Retaining Up with the Kardashians,” “The Bachelor,” “The Actual World,” “The Actual Housewives,” “Survivor” and different well-known unscripted sequence. The seven-part sequence is slated to air in early 2021.

“I’m thrilled to look again on the exhibits that fashioned my love for actuality TV, and interview the icons of the style,” stated Cohen. “This sequence is like nice sweet!”

Promising to “share the within scoop from the icons who lived it” and study their impression on society, Cohen will spend every episode exploring a serious actuality TV them or second and interview notable figures in the world of actuality TV. The sequence will even embrace commentary from trade pioneers, producers and reporters.

“A actuality connoisseur in his personal proper, Andy takes viewers on a deep and charming journey right into a style that’s eternally captivated audiences and impacted popular culture,” stated Rachel Smith, government vp of improvement at Bravo and E!. “At a time the place the world is continually altering, ‘For Actual: The Story of Reality TV’ affords the proper escape all of us want; a chance to sit again, loosen up and submerge right into a world that’s captured so many.”

The sequence is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Most Talkative. Cohen, Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi are David Sambuchi are government producing.

Right here’s a take a look at the temporary teaser for “For Actual: The Story of Reality TV”: