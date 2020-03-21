Andy Cohen Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis, Future Of Watch What Happens Live

View this publish on Instagram

After just a few days of self-quarantine, and never feeling nice, I’ve examined constructive for Coronavirus. As a lot as I felt like I might push by way of no matter I used to be feeling to do #WWHL from dwelling, we’re placing a pin in that for now so I can deal with getting higher. I need to thank all of the medical professionals who’re working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everyone to remain dwelling and maintain themselves.