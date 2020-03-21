Andy Cohen Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis, Future Of Watch What Happens Live

Go away a Remark
Because the nation continues dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, a number of celebrities have come ahead, revealing that they’ve examined constructive for coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and Recreation of Thrones stars Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma are amongst those that have been identified and are at the moment beneath quarantine. Most lately, Watch What Happens Live host and government producer Andy Cohen revealed that he had contracted coronavirus. In a publish made to his Instagram, he up to date followers on his situation and the way forward for the Bravo present. See what he needed to say under.
Within the publish, Andy Cohen reveals that he has, actually, examined constructive for coronavirus after days of not feeling all that nice. Whereas the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host appears to have tried to movie his present from dwelling and “push by way of” his sickness, he confirms that the Bravo sequence can be halting manufacturing in the intervening time. Personally, I believe that’s for the most effective in order that Cohen can get higher with out the added strain of getting to entertain the plenty.
Previous to Andy Cohen testing constructive for coronavirus, Watch What Happens Live was set to affix the slew of late-night exhibits that have been transferring from the studio to filming from contained in the host’s dwelling. The Bravo sequence was scheduled to air the primary of those in-home episodes from Andy Cohen’s New York Metropolis condominium — with the host talking to movie star visitors like Jerry O’Connell through video chat — this Sunday, March 22 at 10 p.m. ET. Nonetheless, that plan is on maintain now following the host’s analysis, which got here not lengthy after the announcement.
Whereas a large number of TV exhibits had shut down productions, suspending filming for the foreseeable futures, late-night hosts carried on with their exhibits. Nonetheless, there have been various modifications made, beginning with the choice to forego on having stay studio audiences there throughout tapings. Earlier than lengthy, sequence reminiscent of The Late Present with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon, started doing their monologues and filming episodes from the consolation of their dwelling. Stephen Colbert even hopped into his bathtub together with his go well with on to make issues a bit extra entertaining for everybody watching. Social distancing and self-quarantine hosts for the win!
As of this writing, there is no such thing as a phrase on when Watch What Happens Live will probably be again on air, however keep tuned for updates. We right here at CinemaBlend hope that Andy Cohen feels higher quickly. Whereas coronavirus shutdowns have been prevalent within the headlines currently, there are nonetheless loads of TV exhibits to look at whilst you’re social distancing at dwelling, so be sure you try our midseason schedule.
