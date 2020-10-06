Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Stay’ Will Return to Its Studio

Andy Cohen has filmed his Bravo discuss present “Watch What Happens Stay With Andy Cohen” from numerous houses — his West Village condominium, and his home within the Hamptons — since late March. However on Sunday, Oct. 11, the present will return to its Manhattan studio, often called “the clubhouse.” He’ll proceed to interview his company remotely.

“We really feel so lucky to have saved the present going remotely, however there’s no place like our clubhouse,” stated Cohen in a press release. “I can not wait to come residence to my tchotchkes and elbow my crew.”

“Watch What Happens Stay,” which airs Sunday by means of Thursday nights on Bravo, now joins late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel, all of whom have begun filming their exhibits from their studios prior to now few months. When the coronavirus pandemic pressured manufacturing to shut down in mid-March, discuss exhibits stopped filming fully for a couple of weeks — however then one after the other, all of them started filming remotely from the hosts’ houses, with company showing on Zoom. It shortly grew to become the usual.

In Cohen’s case, simply as he had introduced that he can be doing a self-shot “Watch What Happens Stay With Andy Cohen: @Residence,” he examined optimistic for COVID-19 on the identical day. However 10 days later, Cohen, who was feeling higher, went forward along with his authentic plan.

On the present this Wednesday evening, Cohen will maintain a ceremony to commemorate the tip of the at-home exhibits referred to as “The Golden Robes,” with classes reminiscent of “Worst WiFi Connection” and “Greatest Inspirational Second in an In any other case Sh–ty 12 months.”

Mariah Carey might be Cohen’s remaining “@Residence” visitor on Thursday’s present.