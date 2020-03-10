Andy Garcia Joins ABC Drama Pilot ‘Rebel’

Andy Garcia has signed on for a foremost function within the ABC drama pilot “Insurgent,” Selection has realized.

He joins beforehand introduced sequence lead Katey Sagal and forged members John Corbett, James Lesure, Ariela Barer, and Tamala Jones. Impressed by the lifetime of Erin Brockovich, the present facilities round Annie “Insurgent” Bello (Sagal), a blue collar authorized advocate with out a legislation diploma.

Garcia will star as Julian Cruz, the lawyer for whom Insurgent consults, though typically it looks as if it’s the opposite approach round. Cruz is described as a strong legal professional; attractive, good and down-to-earth and robust in all the perfect methods. He was widowed two years in the past and continues to be reeling from the loss. Ceaselessly irritated by his most well-known worker, Cruz is weary of being guilt-tripped by Insurgent into taking up one other demanding case.

Ought to the pilot go to sequence, it could mark the primary common broadcast function of Garcia’s storied profession. He’s primarily recognized for his movie work, having been nominated for an Academy Award for greatest supporting actor for his work in “The Godfather Half III.” He has additionally starred in movies like “The Untouchables,” the “Ocean’s 11” franchise, “Mama Mia: Right here We Go Once more,” “Geostorm,” and “The Mule.” He has beforehand appeared on exhibits like “Ballers,” “Trendy Love,” and the upcoming Quibi sequence “Flipped.”

He’s repped by CAA and Brillstein Leisure Companions.

“Gray’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” showrunner Krista Vernoff is writing and govt producing “Insurgent.” Brockovich additionally serves as govt producer, alongside Alexandre Schmidt and Davis Leisure’s John Davis and John Fox. ABC Studios and Sony Photos Tv produce.