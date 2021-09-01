Andy Murray erupted in fury at Tsitsipas for going to the bathroom at the US Open: “It takes twice as long as Jeff Bezos to fly into space”

One of the hottest matches on the first day of the US Open was the one who starred Andy Murray, former world number one, with the Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is currently third in the ATP ranking and is one of the figures of the new generation. The British tennis player from 34 years He ended up furious about the time his rival took to go to the bathroom and did not hesitate to express it.

Murray he knew of the reputation he has earned Tsitsipas going to the limit when taking breaks during a match but that didn’t stop him from ending up noticeably upset with him after falling for 2-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in four hours and 48 minutes in the first round of US Open.

“I think he is a brilliant player but I lost respect for him. When you’re playing a brutal game like that, you know, stopping for seven or eight minutes calms you down. It cannot be a coincidence that it is happening in those moments ”, lamented the Scotsman.

His anger also spread to social networks, where he left an ironic message on his Twitter account: “Fact of the day. Stefanos Tsitipas takes twice as long to go to the bathroom as Jeff Bezos does to fly into space. Interesting.”

What bothered Murray was the length of the break that his rival took to go to the bathroom, since he considers that it conditioned the final score of the match: “It is simply disappointing because I feel it influenced the outcome of the match. I’m not saying that I necessarily win … but it influenced what happened after those breaks”.

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Andy Murray in the first round of the US Open (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Tsitsipas, from 23 years, who also had a time out to receive treatment from a doctor on his left foot after losing the third set, learned of the allegations from his rival and said that he had not broken the rules. “I am following the rules and I stick to what the ATP says is fair, so the rest is fine. If there is something you have to tell me, we should both talk to understand what went wrong “, defended himself.

The generational duel of both provided a quota of intrigue at the beginning of the Grand Slam North American, which is being disputed with the public and allowing maximum capacity. The combined attendance for the two sessions was 53,783 spectators, just a year after the tournament was played behind closed doors by the coronavirus pandemic.

The elimination of Murray, the 2012 champion, along with that of Marin Cilic, winner of 2014, let Novak Djokovic as the only man in the painting to boast of a crown of this caliber. The Serbian will launch on Tuesday his attempt to break the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles, which for now he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He also seeks to become the first man to conquer the Big Four in the same year since Rod Laver I would do it in 1969.

KEEP READING:

A world without Nadal or Federer: tennis looks to that moment that many would like never to come

Federer announced that he will have to undergo a knee surgery and he will be out for “several months”: “I know how difficult it is at this age to go through another surgery”

Horacio Zeballos became champion in doubles of the Cincinnati Masters 1000 with Marcel Granollers