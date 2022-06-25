Andy Ruiz fired Eddy Reynoso and left the Canelo Team

Andy Ruiz Jr would no longer continue in the Canelo Team (Photo: AFP)

Stability within the gym Eddy Reynoso so it started to fall apart suffered one more loss so far this year. Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.left the project that motivated him years ago and left the Canelo Team facing his new fight that will mean his return to the ring after a year of absence.

After the team commanded by saul Canelo Álvarez and the 46-year-old coach began to experience a series of defeats at the beginning of 2022 in the different categories that it competes, the Destroyer I would have chosen to train elsewhere and say goodbye to the gym in San Diego, California.

It was Mike Coppinger of ESPNthe one in charge of revealing the changes made by Andy Ruiz ahead of his next fight to be held on September 4. The sports journalist confirmed the next fight of the boxer of Mexican descent and added that someone else will be in his corner giving him directions when he faces Luis The King Kong Ortiz.

Andy Ruiz would have broken off relations with Eddy Reynoso (Photo: Harry How/ Getty Images via AFP)

Is about Alfredo Osuna, professional boxing trainer. Although he is not as well known as Eddy Reynosoformer world champion preferred to go with him and thus have their own space to prepare all the preparations for their return to the ring.

The Destroyer joined Ryan García y frank sanchezwho left the team Canelo to rebuild his career in professional boxing and test himself with other trainers during this year, one of the worst that Edison Omar has had in his sports career as a professional trainer.

According to the sports journalist, he assured that Andy is already enlisting with Alfredo Osuna for your next fight 4th of September. Although so far the heavyweight boxer has not offered any position on the matter, different reports suggest that the Destroyer stopped attending the San Diego.

The Canelo Team only kept Óscar Valdez, “Rey” Martínez and Saúl Álvarez (Photo: Instagram/@caneloteam)

For his part, Eddy Reynoso himself has not issued any position on the matter either. For his part, Saúl Álvarez has remained on the sidelines of the controversies Well, after losing to Dmitry Bivol He has focused on his next fight, which is the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin on September 17 and stopped giving controversial statements in relation to the boxing agenda.

It should be noted that it had previously been pointed out that Andy Ruiz no longer trained with Álvarez and Reynoso because posed for a photograph with David Benavideza boxer who has repeatedly challenged the Caneloand he was seen practicing in other facilities that were not the usual ones of the Canelo Team.

However, he came out to clarify the situation and explained that he was only looking for his own space, but that did not mean that he had already left the sessions commanded by Eddy Reynoso. It was in April 2022 when said version circulated and pointed out that he was still with Eddy.

Andy Ruiz participated in the CDMX massive boxing class (Photo: Luz Anahí Coello/ Infobae)

“To all the race that thinks that I am no longer with Eddy Reynoso, yes we are. I just wanted my own gym to stay focused […] In two more weeks I will be back with Eddy Reynoso already training. I know there’s a lot of people talking shit, ‘that you left the gym from Canelo‘, no, I just wanted to have my place because Canelo and Eddy go home and rest; I made my own place and that’s it”, were the words he gave for the YouTube channel ESNEWS.

Andy Ruiz recently participated in the Massive Class of Box of the Zócalo of the CDMX on June 18, and there he dedicated his September fight to the entire Mexican public and assured that he would stay with the victory.

KEEP READING:

The brutal knockout of Juan Manuel Márquez that paralyzed Manny Pacquiao for a few minutes

From the penalty to the Expansion League: what happened to the Joao Maleck case

Zurdo Ramírez accused Dmitry Bivol of making “excuses” not to face him