Andy Ruiz Jr. will fight Tyron Spong at CDMX

The former heavyweight champion will fight Tyrone Spong at a venue to be confirmed, although it could be at the Plaza de Toros in the capital (Video: Twitter/@trillerfight)

Andy Ruiz Juniorthe first unified Mexican-American heavyweight champion will return to Mexico to start a fight, for the first time since 2010. The news was confirmed through the social networks of the promoter Triller Fight Club. The native of California, United States, will lead the poster that could be disputed in the Monumental Plaza de Toros of the capital on July 16, with which he will make his first exhibition in a CDMX arena.

Through the account @trillerfight on the social network Twitter, it was announced that “the first unified heavyweight champion of Mexican descent will arrive in Mexico City on July 16 to Triller Fight Club. Andy Ruiz frente a Tyrone Spong”. Attached, a promotional video was published that showed images of the Mexican capital and the data of the brawl under the signature of Triller Fight Club.

Although the venue for the fight was not confirmed, the boxing specialist, Ernesto Amadorreplied to the publication on his Twitter profile and assured that the confrontation It will take place in the Monumental Plaza de Toros in the Mexican capital. With this, the character who defeated Anthony Joshua in 2019 will be presented in the same venue that will pay tribute to the legendary coach and manager Ignacio Beristáin in May of the same year.

Andy Ruiz will fight Tyrone Spong in Mexico City (Photos: CUARTOSCURO/[email protected]_spong)

David Tetreault, president of Triller Fight Club, replicated the video on his Instagram social network. Furthermore, she stated that “we have high expectations for this event. Face the best heavyweights in the world in boxing and MMA in a battle to determine who is the best”, in the middle Boxing Scene. So far, neither of the two involved in the fight has issued comments on their social networks.

The match between Ruiz Jr. and Tyrone Spong will be a pay-per-view card. In addition to being Andy’s return to sports activity since May 2021, when he beat Chris Arreola at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson California, the brawl means the first presentation of the full weight in Mexico City. It is worth mentioning that the last time he appeared in an arena in the country was on February 12, 2010 at the Mexicali Municipal Gym.

Tyron Spong is a martial artist and fighter born in Suriname, but with Dutch nationality. Since 2015 he has entered boxing as a member of the heavyweight category. In this facet he presumes a undefeated record of 14 fights, with 13 knockoutsas well as three successful defenses of the Latin championship endorsed by the World Boxing Council (CMB) and the World Boxing Organization (OMB) which he won in October 2017.

Tyrone Spong entered boxing in 2015 and has remained undefeated through 14 fights (Photo: Instagram/@tyrone_spong)

The 36-year-old boxer has not fought since August 31, 2019, when he beat Ecuadorian Jeyson Minda by way of knockout in the second round of the fight played at the Polifunctional Gym in Mérida, Yucatán. His power in the gloves is due, to a large extent, to his physical characteristics, since is 1.88 meters tall and in his last fight he registered the weight of 217 pounds, that is, 98.6 kilograms.

The athlete also known as King of the Ring He has directed five fights in the national territory, although only three of his rivals have been Mexican, that is, Hugo León, Juan Carlos Salas and Sergio Ramírez. His other two opponents were the Ecuadorian boxer and the Brazilian Carlos Nascimento. Four of his exhibitions have been in Mérida, Yucatán, while one more took place in Aguascalientes.

While, Andy Ruiz will fight again to continue the search for a new world title. The boxer of Mexican descent last boxed on May 1, 2021 against Chris Arreola. At 32 years old, he has a record of 34 wins, 22 of them by way of knockout, and a couple of losses.

