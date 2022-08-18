Andy Ruiz revealed the differences of training with Eddy Reynoso and Alfredo Osuna

Andy Ruiz Jr no longer trains with Eddy Reynoso and the Canelo Team (Photo: AFP)

Former Mexican-American heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz Jr.is about to face Luis Ortiz and his return to the ring will be marked by the change of coach he recently made. After ending his professional relationship with Eddy Reynoso and the Canelo Teamthe Destroyer joined the camp Alfredo Osunawho currently prepares it.

A few weeks before being measured against the King Kong Ortizthe 32-year-old fighter told what are the differences he has found between the style of Osuna and Reynoso and the first thing he pointed out is that he has changed the technique with which he practices boxing because with his new trainer he has changed in the I hit lefty in addition to trying other ways of training.

Without detracting from what he achieved with Eddy Reynoso and the Canelostated that Alfredo Osuna He has given him the time he needed and has been able to concentrate in his own gym, since he hinted that he has been able to prepare better with boxing techniques since he has the advice he required.

Luis Ortiz is Andy Ruiz’s next opponent (Photo: Gene Blevins/Getty Images)

“With the two coaches I performed a lot. With Alfredo Osuna we are practicing a lot with mitts, with defense, with speed; when we use mittens he turns left-handed, something we had to change and to have some time”.

It should be remembered that the main reason why he joined the Canelo Team It was to lose weight and get back in shape after losing his championship titles to Anthony Joshua. He even had a first victory against Chris Arreola. But in June 2022 he decided to abandon the Edison Omar project and chose to look for other options.

At the time, Andy Ruiz did not reveal the reasons why he left Saúl Álvarez’s team, later he assured that I needed a space just for him and have the space to prepare to return to the ring.

Andy Ruiz left Eddy Reynoso’s camp (Photo: Instagram/@andy_destroyer13)

During the same interview conducted by David Faitelson for ESPN He added that sometimes Eddy’s attention is focused on Saúl Álvarez and he becomes the priority inside the gym in Los Angeles, California. Proof of this he remembered the next fight that the Canelo ante Gennady Golovkin in the trilogy of their rivalry on September 17, a date very close to his fight Destroyer.

Consequently, the fighter of Mexican descent recognized that he would not have the opportunity to prepare adequately for his fight on the September 4 against Luis Ortiz. So the space provided by your new preparer has met your needs.

“That’s why I wanted to grab my gym to focus very well, I know that the Canelo He has a tough fight also on September 17 and each one of us has to have his time and his gym too”.

Andy Ruiz and his important physical change after leaving the “Canelo Team” (Photo: Getty Images / Twitter @ESPNKnockOut)

Given the different rumors that circulated in which it was said that Eddy Reynoso and Andy Ruiz ended in a bad way, it was the boxer himself who was in charge of clarifying the situation because he explained that he only wanted a personal space since it was another of the teachings that the Canelo Álvarezmotivated him to have his personal things.

“I just wanted my own gym and also my equipment because it also motivated me to have my own”

Finally, he brushed aside all the criticisms that question his ability to be disciplined, adding that people who don’t support him serve as inspirations. “Everyone is going to speak and others who are going to support and that, but everyone who doesn’t support me motivates me. They are not the ones that are going to take the hits, they are not up there doing the fighting,” he concluded.

