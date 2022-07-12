Andy Ruiz shared his prediction for Canelo vs Golovkin

Andy Ruiz spoke about the Canelo vs. Golovkin fight (Photo: REUTERS/Quetzalli Nicte-Ha)

After Andy Ruiz Jr. came out of Canelo Team of Eddy Reynoso and of Saul Alvarez He has focused on maintaining his own training to return to the ring. However, due to the relevance of the fight of the Canelo contra Gennady Golovkinthe Destroyer was encouraged to talk about the expectations what he has of the trilogy and what could happen on top of the ring.

Due to the closeness he had with the undisputed super middleweight champion, he assured that Saul has a chance to win in this third fight GGG. During an interview with the portal Fight Hype, Andy Ruiz explained why you think the Canelo could beat the kazakh at the end of their rivalry.

The first thing he pointed out is that the boxer from Guadalajara has already beaten Golovkin in the second fight they had in 2018 by decision of the judges, so the result could be repeated the night of next September 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although he did not dare to say if there will be a knockout or a decision, he stated that Canelo Álvarez will emerge victorious and will be able to defend his 168-pound titles.

For Andy Ruiz, Canelo will beat Golovkin (Photo: USA TODAY/Joe Camporeale)

“I think he’s going to be champion again, he’s already beaten Triple G. I think it’s going to be the third time he’s won,” she assured.

Despite the fact that various analysts and even boxers have affirmed that Gennady Golovkin could surprise him Canelo and propitiate his third defeat -after the one he already experienced against Dmitry Bivol-, and that it is also said that it could be the best fight for the Kazakh, the former heavyweight champion assured that Saul always prepares hard for their fights, so there would be no way for an oversight to happen That leads him to lower his guard.

Because the Destroyer trained with Canelo When he was part of Eddy’s camp from 2019 to 2022, he trusted that the 168-pound champion will be victorious despite all the criticism, as Eddy Reynoso argued:

The Canelo vs. Golovkin fight will be on September 17 (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

“I know people say that Gennady will do well, it will be the best, the best fight of his career, but I don’t know, Canelo he is always focused. He is always strong, he trains hard.”

On the other hand, he affirmed that until now there are no world boxers who reach the level that they have so much Canelo like Golovkin. Despite the Kazakh has already reached 40 years of age, Andy respected his legacy that he has forged over the years and what the third chapter with the Mexican will mean, but he did not give him the benefit of beating the Mexican; he defended his combat stance.

In addition, the Mexican-American boxer was encouraged to talk about the hobby of Canelothe golf. Despite the fact that they have pointed to such a sport as the cause of their defeat against Bivol by be a distractionr-how did you do it Oscar de la hoya-, the Destroyer He defended the golf practices carried out by the Mexican boxer along with his boxing training.

Andy Ruiz assured that Canelo is preparing to beat Golovkin (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

For Andy Ruiz, golf helps the strength of the shoulders of the Canelo, so it complements your preparation for each fight. He put aside criticism and insisted that Álvarez will emerge victorious.

“I know he gets a little bit distracted by golf, but that’s working too, so he’s working his shoulders and all that, so I think he’s going to win.”

It will be next Saturday September, 17th when the course of the trilogy is defined and what will happen to both boxers.

KEEP READING:

Why Helmut Marko got mad at Checo Pérez during the Austrian GP

Who is Rey Vargas, the new Mexican WBC champion

Grupo Firme could sing in the XV years of the eldest daughter of Canelo Álvarez