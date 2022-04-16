Andy Ruiz will have to postpone his fight in Mexico City: he will face “King Kong” Ortiz first

On April 13, the promoter Triller Fight Club surprised by the announcement that Andy Ruizwho was world champion in 2019 after defeating Anthony Joshuawould return to Mexico on July 16 to fight in the capital against the undefeated Tyrong Spongin an event that was speculated to be in the Plaza de Toros.

Despite the announcement spread on the promoter’s social networks, two days later the information was leaked that the Mexican would have to reschedule the fightbecause he already has a signed contract with the Cuban louis ortizwho is nicknamed King Kong and who even branded Ruiz a “coward.”

According to information published by Mike Coppingerjournalist from ESPNthe fight between Andy Ruiz y Tyrone Spong it will not happen as planned and a new date will be sought to relocate it.

Luis “King Kong” Ortíz has only lost twice in his career, both in search of the heavyweight title vs. Deontay Wilder (Photo: Youtube/PBC ON FOX)

As mentioned by the president of Triller Fight Club, David Tetreaultthey were unaware that the Destroyer had reached a prior agreement with the promoter Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), who had already planned the fight against King Kong Ortiz.

“We are working amicably with PBC to ensure that Ruiz fulfills his obligations to both parties.. If we had known that PBC intended to fight him earlier, we would never have picked this date,” Tetreault said. ESPN.

Due to this situation, now the two promoters must work together to find the ideal dates to carry out the two fights: Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz y vs Tyrone Spongso the possibility of seeing the “first Mexican world heavyweight champion” in CDMX will have to wait.

This was the announcement that Andy Ruiz would fight Tyrong Spong at CDMX on July 16, 2022 (Video: Twitter/@trillerfight)

the same David Tetreault had boasted the announcement on their social networks, who had affirmed to Boxing Scene “We have great expectations for this event. Face the best heavyweights in the world in boxing and MMA in a battle to determine who is the best.”

The fact that none of the fighters expressed themselves in this regard immediately caused different speculations about the confirmation of the fight, which were accentuated with the subsequent statements of louis ortiz.

The King Kong He was interviewed by the same medium and attacked the Mexican-American, because they were already in talks since the fight was on track.

“He’s a coward, I don’t know what else to say about him. We were told that this guy wanted to fight us. He did a tune up because he wasn’t ready for us. Now he goes and takes this fight, it’s not even a tune-up,” he stated.

In July 2019, Andy Ruiz became world heavyweight champion after defeating Briton Anthony Joshua by knockout (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

In the same way, Ortiz’s trainer had come out to declare his surprise and disappointment with Ruizbecause in addition to “fleeing” from the promised fight, the new chosen rival was not in accordance with the demands of boxing.

“He knew how much he wanted to fight him, but he decided to take an easy route… A fight is coming up that nobody is interested in and that is useless in his career,” he mentioned for The New Heraldas Tyrone Spong is a former champion of Glory Kickboxing and that, despite being undefeated (14-0), he has not been in a ring since 2019.

Finally, everything seems to indicate that louis ortiz y Andy Ruiz they will have to consummate the fight agreed through the promoter PBCto later land in Mexico City and, now, carry out the combat against Spongthe martial artist and fighter native of Suriname.

KEEP READING:

Who is Tyrone Spong, Andy Ruiz’s next rival

This is how Andy Ruiz reappeared after scolding from Canelo Álvarez

The invitation that would put Andy Ruiz Jr. on the road to a new title