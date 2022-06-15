Andy Ruiz will participate in the Massive Boxing Class of the CDMX

Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the attendance of the “Destroyer” for the massive boxing class (Video: Twitter/@MiguelTorrucoG)

Mexico City will seek to break a Guinness Record the next Saturday June 18 with the biggest boxing class in the world. For this, the Zócalo Capitalino will become the ring that will receive all the participants, boxing fans and the different emblematic figures of boxing that will command the session; one of the attendees to the macro sporting event is about Andy Ruiz Jr.also known as the Destroyer.

Former world champion and member of the Canelo Team will join the list of guests who are already confirmed for the class, among them are characters like Mariana The Barbie Juarez, Ana Maria the warrior Torres, David Picasso the kingamong others.

On the eve of the sporting event, Mauricio Sulaimanpresident of the World Boxing Council (CMB), revealed part of the surprises that will be on the Zócalo plate and one of them is about the participation of the Mexican-American boxer who was the heavyweight championship until 2019.

Andy Ruiz will come to CDMX for the massive boxing class (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

Through a video published by the deputy of Morena, Miguel Torruco Garza, on social networks, the president of the CMB He shared his expectations of the event and was encouraged to advance part of the billboard that will be in the massive boxing class in the Mexican capital.

Accompanied by Javier Hidalgo, sports director of the CDMX y Ciro Nucci, director of the CDMX Boxing CommissionSulaimán affirmed that the Destroyer will visit the Mexican capital. He also added that CDMX’s goal of breaking a Guinness Record has united the entire national and international boxing community.

This is how Mauricio Sulaimán specified it:

“I am very happy, very proud; the collaboration of the Mexican boxing community was achieved. There are going to be many champions; children, old people as well as Don Ciro who is going to do the class until Andy Ruiz who will be here”.

Andy Ruiz was world heavyweight champion, but in 2019 he lost his belts to Anthony Joshua (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

For the capital of Mexico to break the record, it will have to exceed the mark it currently has Moscow, Russiawhere they managed to teach a class of little more than 30 minutes followed with a share of tthree thousand 300 participantssaid mark was imposed on 2017.

*Developing information