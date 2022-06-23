Andy Ruiz’s former coach revealed the reason for their separation after being world champions

Andy Ruiz and Manny Robles were in charge of beating Anthony Joshua on June 1, 2019 (Photo: Instagram/@manuel.boxing)

In June 2019 Andy Ruiz Jr. became the first boxer with mexican roots in conquering any title of the full weight category in boxing. The achievement was achieved together with Manny Robles and they formed a duo that made the national fans dream. Despite the success achieved by the couple, after losing the belts they experienced a break but the coach revealed the real reason for the separation.

During a talk with former boxer Marco Antonio Barrera, on the podcast One More RoundRobles assured that Ruiz Jr. failed to control the weight of fame after having beaten Anthony Joshua. Even, the indiscipline of the athlete born in California was the main reason for which he got rid of the crown and broke all employment relationship at the end of 2019.

“After he won the world championship, His life changed overnight. It was millions of dollars, the fame, the party. Unfortunately he couldn’t handle it.. He did not come so badly to the rematch, but not like the first time, he came higher in weight than the first time, ”he recalled with the former boxer.

The Ruiz and Robles camp had favorable results in the first fight against Anthony Joshua (Photo: Al Bello/AFP)

The outlook was not always negative. In fact, the Ruiz Jr. – Robles duo was presented with the opportunity to fight for the world title in the hands of Joshua, two months after having beaten the German Alexander Dimitrenko. The little difference between each fight was profitable for the Mexican-American, as he was able to continue at the same pace of training and preparation.

To get the desired result, Manny Robles chose to move with Ruiz and his entire team to Gauadalajara, Jalisco to focus on a distraction-free camp. The decision was also rewarded, because on June 1, 2019 Andy got up from a couple of falls and got win by way of knockout to the British champion. Thus, after seven rounds he was able to hang the belts of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA).

The achievement echoed throughout the world and owning the three belts opened the doors of the National Palace for him in a meeting with Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ten days after the victory. Ruiz and Robles were present at the meetingalthough it was the last time they saw each other before a long period of absence.

Ruiz became the first world champion of Mexican roots in full weight (Photo: File)

“It was three months in which I did not see him again until he reappeared to do the second fight with Joshua, then we started in the gym and I suggested coming to train (in Guadalajara). The problem was that we had to go back to The Angels, there I no longer had rhythm and I had no control. When we returned to Los Angeles I no longer saw him, because everyone was at home, “he declared.

Ruiz’s preparation for the rematch was not the same. He showed up at the weigh-in with seven kilos more than the first time and his performance in the ring was surpassed. Despite this, Robles considered that Anthony Joshua fought with ‘panic’ to be hit again by the Mexican, but Andy could not take the advantage despite his determination. In that sense, at the end of the 12 episodes, the Briton regained his crown by decision.

Dejectedly, Ruiz’s team returned to Mexico and said goodbye at the airport. Though Robles extended an invitation to see him again in the gym, days later the Andy’s father announced the final separation and put an end to the duo that excited the country.

Anthony Joshua regained his unified title six months after falling by knockout to Andy Ruiz (Photo: Andrew Couldridge/REUTERS)

“I tried to convince him and talked to him to leave a legacy. It was not only that he won the title, but that made people dreambecause he, being a chubby guy, beat Anthony Joshua and people could think ‘If that fat boy could do it, why can’t I do it?’”ended.

After a brief period of inactivity, Ruiz decided to join Eddy Reynoso’s stable to take back the reins of his career. At that stage he lost weight and beat Chris Arreola in May 2021. Despite this, journalist Mike Coppinger stated that the heavyweight boxer will leave the Canelo Team to train with Alfredo Osunahis third guide in three years, facing the fight with Luis Ortiz.

KEEP READING:

Yon de Luisa distanced himself from the return of Chicharito al Tri

Women’s America will participate, alongside Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan, in the Women’s Cup

The history of great players with a past in Santos Laguna and destination in America