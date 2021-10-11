Andy Ruiz’s plans to fight for his next championship

Andy Ruiz Jr will try to compete again for a boxing championship (Photo: AFP)

On October 9, Tyson Fury defended his World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder. He returned to hang the championship and secured his supremacy in the category after knocking out Wilder in the 11th round.

The fight was attended by the former champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Andy ruiz, and witnessed the presentation. It was noted that the Destroyer was among the public, so the press approached the member of the Canelo Team to know part of his opinion about the combat he witnessed.

When asked about who could be his next rival and his plans to compete again for a belt in his category, did not rule out the idea of ​​measuring at some point with Tyson Fury. He only specified that he is at “the perfect time” to raise the bar and compete again for a world championship in boxing.

Andy Ruiz did not hesitate to fight Tyson Fury (Photo: Instagram / @ caneloteam)

In a brief comment that the portal gave Fight Hub TV, among the fans who accompanied him, he pointed out that it would be an option to compete for the championship of the CMB, But first you will seek to recover from your recent surgery.

“I think this is the perfect time,” were his words.

He also pointed out that he could even compete for the titles he holds Oleksander Usky, The same ones that Anthony Joshua lost for the WBO, IBF and WBA. On August 18, he underwent surgery on his right knee to solve a problem he had 3 years ago.

Andy Ruiz Jr hopes to return to the ring in December or January (Photo: AFP)

The next October 18 will be two of the three months that he was predicted to fully recover, but Ruiz Jr. has already thrown a tentative date for his return to the ring. For the same medium He said he hopes to return later this year or early 2022.

As for the possible rivals that he would face, he pointed out that “they are being eliminated”, however he did not reveal the names of those he could face, but insisted that he will first seek to recover from his surgery.

“Now they are all being eliminated; I just got out of surgeries but I’ll be back in December or January, so I’m ready to go back, “he said.

Who could be Andy Ruiz Jr.’s next rivals?

Luis Ortiz is a candidate to face Andy Ruiz Jr. (Photo: Twitter / @ Orlaf4)

With the aim of returning to the ring at the end of the year, little by little the Destroyer He has looked for his next rivals and the first names that began to sound are that of Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin, as explained by the sports journalist from ESPN, Mike Coppinger.

But as the months have passed and the possible candidates for Andy Ruiz have caused speculation and controversy. One of them was Luis Ortiz, also know as The Real King Kong. In July he spoke in an interview for TUDN He spoke of the supposed interest of the corner of Ruiz Jr. to sign him in a fight and intimidated him for not wanting to accept a formal negotiation.

“Andy Ruiz says he is not prepared to fight Luis Ortiz, but he is ready to face Anthony Joshua. It’s cheeky. He’s a fat sucker. I don’t like to offend, but he’s a crybaby (…) They speak many things. They mention my name, but they mention it behind closed mouth. They are unable to decide to fight”, He assured.

At the end of the year Andy Ruiz is expected to step into the ring (Photo: Harry How / AFP)

While the second candidate is about Charles Martin, with 35 years old; its last fight he had in February 2020, shortly before the health emergency due to COVID-19 was decreed. In that contest won via knockout round 6.

So far the American adds a record from 28 fights won, of which 25 have been on the fast track, He has only lost 2 matches. According ESPN a fight was contemplated for October, but having failed to reach an agreement and the few days remaining for that month, the odds are over; so far nothing has been confirmed but it is expected that in December have a fight to close the year, it will be a matter of time to know which boxer he will face Andy Ruiz Jr.

KEEP READING:

This is how Marco Antonio Barrera defended Canelo Álvarez in the face of criticism

Javier Alarcón recalled when Paco Villa called Sebastián Córdova “cold chest”

Thus AMLO congratulated Julio Urías for his performance in the MLB: “He is following in Valenzuela’s footsteps”