Andy Samberg and Ben Stiller Team for Untitled Apple Project

MONDAY, Jan. 11

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs” Screenwriter Andy Siara and Ben Stiller Team for Untitled Apple Project

Andy Samberg and “Palm Springs” screenwriter Andy Siara are teaming up once more for a brand new comedy sci-fi movie. This time round Ben Stiller, Noah Hawley, and Raphael Bob-Waksberg are additionally concerned.

Particulars for the venture are unknown, however Raphael Bob-Waksberg, “BoJack Horseman” creator is behind the unique thought.

Apple secured the deal in what was mentioned to be a aggressive state of affairs over the weekend. The deal got here sizzling on the heels of Samberg’s and Siara’s newest venture, “Palm Springs,” which is choosing up awards steam.

‘Promising Younger Girl’ Take Finest Image from San Diego Movie Critics

The San Diego Movie Critics Society have introduced their winners, and scooping high prize for Finest Image is Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Younger Girl.” The movie’s star, Carey Mulligan was additionally awarded Finest Actress.

Critics and pageant darling Chloe Zhao took residence Finest Director for her movie “Nomadland.” Elsewhere, cinematographer Joshua James Richards who has shot Zhao’s earlier films, received for Finest Cinematography.

Different winners included “Sound of Metallic’s” Paul Raci within the Supporting Actor class.

Documentary “Time,” streaming on Amazon Prime, took residence the award in that class, and the all-star ensemble of Regina King’s “One Evening in Miami” took residence the Finest Ensemble award.

The total listing of winners will be discovered on the San Diego Movie Critics Society web page.

