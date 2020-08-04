Andy Samberg On the Music of ‘Palm Springs’ and Writing to Kate Bush

In Hulu’s “Palm Springs,” Andy Samberg can’t escape a time loop, reliving the identical marriage ceremony day over and over. Fortuitously, he additionally relives a catchy soundtrack that features cult favorites like Gene Clark’s “No Different,” Leonard Cohen’s “The Partisan” and Gram Parsons’ “In My Hour of Darkness” making their method into the loop.

For his or her newest version of Pandora Tales — a playlist that features track-by-track introductions — Samberg, fellow solid member Andy Siara and director Max Barbakow collect to talk about the music that provides “Palm Springs” its desert vibe.

“Once we have been making this film we positively needed there to be a particular musical vibe to the soundtrack,” explains Samberg, who stars as Nyles reverse love curiosity Cristin Milioti, and was additionally a producer. “We agreed that we needed it to be one thing that was catchy and hooky however not essentially trendy stuff we beloved … not stuff from the current day. And in addition songs which might be classics, however not essentially the ones you’ve heard too many instances already.”

Of his private picks, Samberg gushes, “Cloudbusting” by Kate Bush is “one of the finest songs ever made… I like Kate Bush… I had this imaginative and prescient of this second and this track and it type of all coming collectively and it simply made me really feel very emotional and pleased and made my mind tingle.”

The track was such an integral half of the scene that, in religion, Samberg had it written into the script, then made a private attraction to Bush to attempt to safe the rights to use the monitor. “I wrote a letter to Kate Bush. I don’t know if she learn it. If she did and this will get again to her someway: ‘Thanks, Kate, a lot. You’re a genius!’ If she by no means learn it, all the identical, I’m simply so thrilled and pleased that we obtained to put it in the film. It elevates the second a lot. The second in the film was actually designed for the track.”

Pay attention to their tales about the songs of “Palm Springs” in Pandora Tales, under:

https://pandora.app.hyperlink/ddo2wlpyE8