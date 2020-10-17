Andy Samberg to star in Super Excessive, a comedy where smoking weed gives you superpowers

Andy Samberg is about to star in a new comedy movie in which smoking weed may give you superpowers.

In accordance to Selection, the comic will star alongside his Brooklyn 9-9 co-star Craig Robinson and rapper Widespread in Super Excessive, which is a New Line Cinemas manufacturing.

The screenplay comes from Barry screenwriter Adam Mansbach, who created the story with actor Shamier Anderson (who serves as an govt producer on the mission).

Plot particulars past the central premise haven’t been revealed at this stage, however it actually seems like an intriguing idea. Moreover, it’s additionally reported there was important curiosity from a number of studios in signing the rights.

Samberg’s earlier movie credit embody, That’s My Boy, Celeste and Jesse Perpetually and Popstar: By no means Cease By no means Stopping.

Most just lately he starred in the Groundhog Day-esque rom-com Palm Springs, which was launched in July and instructed the story of two marriage ceremony company caught in a time loop, and develop a budding romance whereas dwelling the identical day time and again.

In the meantime, in addition to his recurring position on Brooklyn 9-9, Robinson is finest recognized for his position as Darryl Philbin in the US model of The Workplace.

Widespread is finest recognized for his rapping profession, however has additionally had appearing credit in movies together with Date Night time, Terminator Salvation and John Wick: Chapter Two.

