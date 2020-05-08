Andy Serkis to read The Hobbit in 12-hour marathon to raise money for NHS

Contemplate a Lord of The Rings marathon Hobbits’ play? Then do we’ve a binge for you: Gollum actor Andy Serkis is ready to give a steady 12-hour live-reading of The Hobbit by JRR Tolkein.

The star has vowed to take no breaks in the course of the efficiency, which is elevating treasured money for NHS Charities Collectively and Greatest Beginnings.

Followers will probably be in a position to donate through a GoFundMe marketing campaign. The studying will happen from 10am on financial institution vacation Friday (seventh Could), with streaming particulars to comply with.

Saying his plans on social media, the Black Panther star stated: “So many people are struggling in isolation in the course of the lockdown. Whereas occasions are powerful, I need to take you on one of many best fantasy adventures ever written, a 12-hour armchair marathon throughout Center-earth, whereas elevating money for two wonderful charities that are doing extraordinary work proper now to assist these most in want.”

When you’re questioning, Serkis’ studying of the 1937 novel following the journey of Bilbo Baggins to the Lonely Mountain will truly be longer than Peter Jackson’s movie trilogy.

Whereas Skersis’ studying is anticipated to take half a day, watching An Sudden Journey and The Desolation of Smaug, The Battle of the 5 Armies would set you again nearly eight hours (9 hours should you watch the prolonged editions).

In different phrases, you’ll have time in the day to watch The Hobbit studying then embark on a epic film marathon. Simply be sure to spare the time to donate to Serkis in between.

Now, fly you fools!

