Andy Serkis Was Advised Against Playing His Now-Iconic Lord Of The Rings Role

It was an attention-grabbing one. As a result of after I first heard from my agent this was occurring, it was similar to, ‘Andy, look, they’re doing this wonderful type of movie of Lord of the Rings down in New Zealand. They’d prefer to see you for a voice for a digital character.’ I used to be like, ‘A what?’ I bear in mind I used to be in Prague engaged on an adaptation of Oliver Twist really and I stated to this different actor I used to be working with, ‘I believe I could also be happening to New Zealand to do that digital character.’ He stated, ‘Properly, is your face going to be on display?’ I stated, ‘No, it’s not.’ He stated, ‘Mate, I wouldn’t contact it with a barge pole.’