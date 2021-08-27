Angad Bedi Posts The Sweetest Birthday Message For Neha Dhupia



Neha Dhupia marks her birthday these days and the actress has her daughter Mehr and her husband Angad Bedi via her aspect and plus child No 2 on its approach – she couldn’t have requested for the rest extra. And what’s extra, hubby Angad Bedi showers the actress with a lot of love on social media.



Angad Bedi shared a fab image with Neha Dhupia from their pregnancy-photoshoot which they held to announce the arriving in their Child No 2. Within the image we see Angad maintaining Neha in a heat embody and in his message he sends out numerous love and likewise sweetly calls her Mehr Ki Maa. “Glad birthday beautiful you woman!!MayWaheguru come up with the whole lot you needed for and soo a lot more. Stay shifting ahead together with your head held top. I will be able to at all times dangle your hand.keep blessed and keep actual simply the way in which you’re!!!! I LOVE YOU. mehr ki maa @NehaDhupia.”The actor even added a number of kiss-emoticons and middle emojis.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot in 2018 in a non-public affair. Quickly the actors became folks to child Mehr. Previous this yr, they introduced the arriving in their 2d kid and had been tremendous serious about it. In an interview to a day by day, Neha Dhupia stated that this time she and Angad are tremendous in a position, alternatively Angad had jokingly added that since Neha can have mood-swings on this being pregnant segment, he would slightly select an extended out of doors agenda for a movie.