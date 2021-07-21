Angad Bedi Wiki, Age, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Angad Bedi is an actor and TV presenter. He’s the son of former Indian cricketer “Bishan Singh Bedi.” He shot to popularity along side his unfavourable place in Shoojit Sircar’s “Crimson.” Let’s uncover out some crowd pleasing information about Angad Bedi.

Biography/Wiki

Angad Bedi used to be born on 6 February 1983 (age 36 years; as in 2019) in Delhi, India. He did his training from the Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, St. Columbia’s School Delhi, and Gyan Bharti Public School, Delhi. After completing his training, he went to St. Stephen’s School, Delhi to complete his graduation. Being raised as a cricketer’s son, he used to be all the time passionate about cricket. He even carried out for Delhi Underneath-16 and Underneath-19 Teams; he moreover carried out for the Ranji trophy. When Angad used to be in his teenage, he advanced an interest in showing and at the age of 17, he left the cricket to pursue a career in showing.

Physically Glance

Best: 5’ 11”

Weight: 75 kg

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Body Measurements: Chest 42”, Waist 32”, Biceps 16”

Family, Caste & Partner

Angad belongs to a Kshatriya (Khatri) Family and follows Sikhism. His father, Bishan Singh Bedi, is a former Indian cricketer, who’s counted among one of the crucial skilled spinners of the country. His mother is Anju Inderjit Bedi. Angad moreover has a step-mother, Glenith.

He has an elder sister, Neha Bedi. Angad has a step-sister, Gillinder, and step-brother, Gavasinder.

Angad used to be rumoured to be in a dating with Arpita Khan.

Angad used to be moreover purported to be dating Nora Fatehi, alternatively the 2 broke up owing to Angad’s closeness to Neha Dhupia.

On 10 May 2018, Angad married his long-time female friend, Neha Dhupia, in a private rite in Delhi. The couple has a daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, who used to be born on 18 November 2018.

Career

Angad obtained his first destroy in modelling from fashion designer JJ Valaya. It used to be after Sashi Kumar, TV anchor, who spotted his modelling photos and needed to forged him inside the film “Kaya Taran” (2004) based totally most commonly on Sikh riots. Thereafter, he seemed as Niranjan “Nanj” Nair in Remo D’Souza’s “F.A.L.T.U.”

Bedi generally is a get ready dinner, and in 2010, he seemed inside the cooking provide “Get ready dinner Naa Kaho,” which aired on Megastar one. The equivalent twelve months, he seemed as a contestant in season 3 of the adventure reality provide, “Worry Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

In 2011, Angad hosted the main season of the UTV Bindass’ provide “Emotional Atyachar.” Next, he featured in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial film “Crimson.” He carried out a unfavourable place inside the film and his potency used to be significantly acclaimed. In 2017, carried out the location of Arvind Vashishth in an web series, “Inside of Edge.” The net series used to be based totally most commonly on a fictional T20 cricket body of workers “Mumbai Mavericks.”

In 2018, Angad carried out Bikramjeet Singh in Diljit Dosanjh starrer “Soorma.”

Angad has moreover featured in “24,” a Tamil language science fiction movement film.

Automobile Collection

His automotive collection includes a Mercedes-Benz M-Magnificence, a Cadillac, and a Renault Duster.

Belongings/Homes

Angad owns a farmhouse in Delhi.

Favourite Problems

Directors: Imtiaz Ali, Christopher Nolan

Films: Sholay, Shahenshah, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Lagaan, The Godfather

Monitor: 2 Seater by way of Nindy Kaur and Diljit Dosanjh’s songs

TV Shows: Kaun Banega Crorepati, Koffee with Karan

Colours: black, white, sky blue

Trend Dressmaker: John Varvatos

Data

Angad Bedi used to be an excellent excellent pal of Yuvraj Singh since early life. It used to be only by means of Angad that Yuvraj met his partner, Hazel Keech, as Keech used to be the Facebook excellent pal of Angad. Nevertheless, problems soured between the two when Angad didn’t invite Yuvraj Singh to his wedding ceremony rite. Angad described all of the subject when he seemed as a customer in his partner’s provide, “No Clear out Neha.” When he used to be asked about his dating with Yuvraj, he responded, “I in fact love him alternatively if you want to say what our dating is right kind now, positive, it’s now not the equivalent and I am hoping one day it does get upper because of I omit him, he’s one person who has stood by way of me.”

He obtained me.I obtained him alternatively further important I obtained him on #NoFilterNeha. Be conscious of @Imangadbedi 😍chat about the entire issues from being a playa to turning into a dad (positive, he already seems like one) and further.💥🔥Now on @saavn co produced by way of @BigGirlPvtLtd listen proper right here 👉 https://t.co/ruHl1K3fIb %.twitter.com/fL0Nq3RJo9 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 13, 2018

Angad has a need to make a documentary or a biopic on his father.

Angad has dated spherical 75 ladies previous than getting married to Neha Dhupia. Numerous of them have been even older to him. When he used to be 20, he dated a woman who used to be 10 years elder to him.

Angad met Neha Dhupia for the main time at China House and situated her very attractive.

It appears, Angad’s in-laws have been already glad for Neha’s marriage with him, nevertheless it unquestionably used to be Neha who took just about four-and-a-half twelve months to mention a positive for the marriage.

It once happened that his female friend left him at a bar in New York without any cellular or wallet. At the present time, he didn’t even bear in mind the maintain where he used to be staying.

Very similar to his father, Angad generally is a left-hander.