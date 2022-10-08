Ángel Correa saved Atlético de Madrid: De Paul was again a substitute and still does not play after the controversy

This was Ángel Correa’s first goal against Girona

Atletico Madrid achieved an important victory thanks to the imprint of Angel Strapauthor of the two goals in the 2-1 in favor against Girona in the stadium Wanda Metropolitano. For the eighth day of the Spanish league, the Colchoneros they cut the distance with the leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid. Rodrigo De Paul, after the episode that left him under the magnifying glassstill without adding minutes (he was on the bench the entire match).

It took just 4 minutes for the host to break the zero: Antoine Griezmann masterfully enabled the Argentine, who appeared at the far post and sentenced the goal of a defenseless Juan Carlos Martin, that nothing could do. The goalkeeper of the Catalan team did have absolute responsibility in the 2-0: at the dawn of the complement, Correa stole the ball from him at the start and increased the difference in the score.

Correa and his double in the triumph of Atlético de Madrid

Rodrigo Riquelme, at minute 66, gave definitive figures and sowed uncertainty in Madrid, although those led by Diego Simeone clung to the minimum advantage and left the three points at home. Those led by Miguel Ángel Sánchez, who had the entire match with Argentine striker Valentín Castellanos and the substitution of goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, were deprived of climbing several positions in the table and will remain in the lower zone of it when the day ends.

The Cholo Simeone used the entire match on the right side of the Argentine team Nahuel Molinawho practically has his ticket sealed for Qatar 2022. More complex is the situation of Ángel Correa, who bids for one of the 26 places albicelestes for the world cup in an area of ​​the field where there are many alternatives for Lionel Scaloni. The case of Rodrigo De Paul? Fixed in the National Team, complicated in Atlético…

Rodrigo De Paul watched the game again from the substitute bench (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

In the Madrid club it did not go well that the former Racing midfielder asked for a few extra days of leave for an alleged personal matter after the tour he starred in with Argentina in the United States (he participated in friendlies against Honduras in Miami and Jamaica in New York). In the following hours, De Paul showed up at an event with his partner Tini Stoessel and the anger broke out in Spain.

The 28-year-old midfielder was absent in the first game since his return against Sevilla (when several of his teammates acted) and was later pardoned by his coach, although he was called up and joined the relay bench, he did not enter. “Nothing to comment on, simply resolve the situations internally as we have always resolved them. Of course, yes, we have spoken with Rodrigo, it is normal… he is a player of ours, important for the team and we need him to be well with the team”, commented Simeone about.

Enrique Cerezo, prior to the duel for the Champions League in Belgium this week, was also consulted by De Paul and issued a final sentence: “It is a matter of the club and the player. The rest is clear. Let everyone think what he wants”. Apparently, the rudeness not only took away prominence from the albiceleste midfielder with the Aleti but also filming thinking about the World Cup.

THE SUMMARY OF THE MATCH

KEEP READING:

The challenging phrase of a Mexican player for Dibu Martínez and his facet in penalties

The incredible missed goal by Lautaro Martínez and the drought that worries Inter Milan

The two Argentine soccer players that Sampaoli asked to reinforce Sevilla