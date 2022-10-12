Ángel Di María will carry out the studies tomorrow after the injury: how long could he be without playing

* The moment of Di Maria’s injury

The hourglass runs. Every second is one more step towards the world premiere. The coaching staff of the Argentine team has just 41 days to make decisions before the scheduled time of November 22, the date of the debut in the Lusail Stadium against Saudi Arabia for Group C of the World Cup. And the situation of Angel Di Maria it is a matter of state.

The Video He left the match against Maccabi Haifa for the Champions League and in the last few hours the picture regarding his physical condition began to become a little clearer. The Argentine footballer arrived in Italy in the last few hours with the Juventus squad after the defeat in Israel and was one of the few professionals who was released, since his teammates will remain focused as a kind of punishment after a fall that left them almost out of the group stage of the continental tournament.

The 34-year-old Argentine athlete Only on Thursday will the first studies be carried out on the right thigh to determine the severity of the injury and will face a special training regimen, according to the Italian newspaper TuttoSport. While in Argentina the early versions indicate that it has a minor tearyet tests were not performed to confirm this, although the initial analyzes of the Juventus doctors began to speak of a “rehabilitation hypothesis” of “at least two or three weeks”, as clarified by the aforementioned medium. A truly encouraging panorama compared to the first versions that emerged in European territory that raised the possibility of losing the World Cup.

From the Argentine team they follow the issue with caution and wait to know the official Juventus medical report before analyzing the situation in the face of the preliminary list that has a deadline of October 21, according to what was learned Infobae. “There is still a blank page to write. I love you very much ”, Jorgelina Cardoso uploaded in a post dedicated to her husband. “I love you too,” he replied. Fide.

Di María touches the area of ​​the injury and leaves the field for the Champions League (Photo: AFP)

The work team led by Lionel Scaloni is also in permanent contact with PSG to find out about the latest news from Lionel Messi, who has been suffering from a sore calf for a week that prevented him from being called up for his team’s last two games. Although the greatest source of tension is linked to a Paulo Dybala who was injured playing for Roma and began a recovery that could leave him out for the rest of the year, including the World Cup.

With this situation picture, another problem in the offense is also not overlooked: Joaquin Correa He has not yet recovered from the “discomfort in the tendon of his left knee” and was not called up for the Champions League match against Barcelona, ​​adding his second consecutive absence at Inter.

In case of Juan Foyth it is the most “delicate”, according to what Villarreal himself reported to the Spanish newspaper As. The defender, who is fighting to enter the list of 26, has not yet been able to reappear after the “post-traumatic contusion in his left knee” that has kept him out of action since the end of August. The goalkeeper could not return to the fields either John Mussooperated on for a fracture in his face in mid-September.

KEEP READING:

Paulo Dybala’s injury was confirmed and he is at risk of missing the Qatar World Cup

Alarm in the National Team: in Italy they assure that “a long break” is expected for Ángel Di María due to his injury

Another bad news for the Argentine team: Ángel Di María was injured in the Juventus match

The sequence of images that worries the Argentine team: Ángel Di María’s reaction after the run that took him off the pitch

Nicolás Otamendi said that he spoke with Lionel Messi after his physical problem: “Perhaps it is an overload of so many games”