Ángel Gómez Attached to ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ Movie

MONDAY, OCT. 26

Father Amorth Exorcism Movie Shifting Forward

Spanish director Ángel Gómez (“Voices”) has been connected to Display screen Gems’ undertaking “The Pope’s Exorcist,” based mostly on Father Gabriele Amorth, the lItalian priest who carried out over 100,000 exorcisms for the Vatican.

Chester Hastings and R. Dean McCreary wrote the screenplay. Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, Jeff Katz of Worldwide Katz and Loyola Productions President Eddie Siebert, S.J. are producing.

Display screen Gems had beforehand acquired the life rights to Amorth from Kaczmarek and Loyola, together with the rights to his memoirs “An Exorcist Tells His Story” and “An Exorcist: Extra Tales.” Amorth, who died in 2016, was the topic of William Friedkin’s documentary “The Satan and Father Amorth.” The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Sound Credit score Initiative Advancing

The Cinema Audio Society, the Movement Image Sound Editors and Affiliation of Movement Image Sound are launching a web-based petition as the subsequent step of their Sound Credit score Initiative marketing campaign.

The organizations mentioned Monday that they’ve been “overwhelmed” by the non-public emails supporting this initiative, which is aimed toward publicizing the necessity for recognition of the work by sound professionals in movie and tv.

CAS President Karol City mentioned, “From manufacturing by means of post-production, sound professionals contribute to artistic storytelling and the elevation of the viewers’s expertise. This initiative permits filmmakers and studios to acknowledge their sound division’s significance in a movie’s total success.”

Gravitas Buys ‘Dave Not Coming Again’

Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights (excluding Canada and French Talking nations) to the cave diving documentary, “Dave Not Coming Again.”

Directed by first time filmmaker Jonah Malak, “Dave Not Coming Again” will premiere on the twenty seventh Annual Austin Movie Pageant this month earlier than heading to video on demand on Nov. 10. The movie explores the efforts of two cave divers and long-time associates diving in Boesmansgat, a legendary collapse South Africa, in 2004.

One of many divers was breaking a world report for depth and located a physique on the backside. The movie follows the duo’s subsequent efforts to retrieve the physique.