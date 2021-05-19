Angel Joseph (Taare Zameen Par) Age, Profession, Biography, TV Presentations & Extra

Angel Joseph (Taare Zameen Par) Biography, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Profession, TV Presentations and Extra

Angel Joseph is likely one of the contestants in Big name Plus’s skill fact display Taare Zameen Par. Regardless that this may well be the primary time to peer Angel on nationwide tv, she is already a well known identify in Punjab. She is an 11-year previous little lady whose voice is as gorgeous as her identify. She is a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab.

Since an early age, she used to be involved in track, therefore, her folks skilled her in making a song. She has been functioning on levels and occasions since then, which made her common in Ludhiana and Punjab.

Bio

Actual Identify Angel Joseph
Career Singer
Date of Start 2009
Age (as in 2020) 11 Years
Start Position Ludhiana, Punjab
Nationality Indian
House The town Ludhiana, Punjab
Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had
Father : No longer To be had
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : No longer To be had
Husband : No longer To be had
Faith Christian
Cope with Ludhiana, Punjab

Training Main points and Extra

College No longer Recognized
Tutorial Qualification Pursuing Training
Debut Tv : Taare Zameen Par (2020)
Taare Zameen Par
Awards No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Fb Angel
Twitter No longer To be had
Instagram No longer To be had
Wikipedia No longer To be had

Some Information About Angel Joseph

  • She has a Fb web page named ‘Angel The Emerging Big name’. She posts movies of her making a song and functioning at quite a lot of occasions to advertise her skill.
  • But even so making a song, she is excellent at enjoying the harmonium.

  • she has participated in Big name Plus’s making a song fact display ‘Taare Zameen Par’. She used to be observed acting and competing with 19 different little artists from other portions of India.

When you’ve got extra information about Angel Joseph. Please remark under we can up to date inside of a hour.

