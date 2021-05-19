Angel Joseph (Taare Zameen Par) Age, Profession, Biography, TV presentations & Extra

Angel Joseph (Taare Zameen Par) Biography, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Profession, TV Presentations and Extra

Angel Joseph is likely one of the contestants in Big name Plus’s skill fact display Taare Zameen Par. Regardless that this may well be the primary time to peer Angel on nationwide tv, she is already a well known identify in Punjab. She is an 11-year previous little lady whose voice is as gorgeous as her identify. She is a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab.

Since an early age, she used to be involved in track, therefore, her folks skilled her in making a song. She has been functioning on levels and occasions since then, which made her common in Ludhiana and Punjab.

Bio

Actual Identify Angel Joseph Career Singer Date of Start 2009 Age (as in 2020) 11 Years Start Position Ludhiana, Punjab Nationality Indian House The town Ludhiana, Punjab Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Christian Cope with Ludhiana, Punjab

Training Main points and Extra

College No longer Recognized Tutorial Qualification Pursuing Training Debut Tv : Taare Zameen Par (2020)

Awards No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Fb Angel Twitter No longer To be had Instagram No longer To be had Wikipedia No longer To be had

Some Information About Angel Joseph

She has a Fb web page named ‘Angel The Emerging Big name’. She posts movies of her making a song and functioning at quite a lot of occasions to advertise her skill.

But even so making a song, she is excellent at enjoying the harmonium.

she has participated in Big name Plus’s making a song fact display ‘Taare Zameen Par’. She used to be observed acting and competing with 19 different little artists from other portions of India.

