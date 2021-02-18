Angel Parker to Star in New ABC Drama Pilot ‘Nationwide Parks’

Recognized greatest for her recurring roles in Hulu’s “The Runaways” and ABC’s “The Rookie,” actress Angel Parker has been solid to co-star alongside Billy Campbell in Kevin Costner’s drama pilot “Nationwide Parks” at ABC.

“Nationwide Parks” follows a small group of elite Nationwide Parks Service brokers as they remedy crimes whereas defending nationwide treasures, uncovering an unlimited array of legal exercise that lurks amidst sweeping, stunning landscapes.

Parker will play Ava Longridge, the ISB’s inquisitive intelligence analyst who gathers and research proof to assess potential threats inside the parks. Campbell will play lead reverse Parker as Cal Foster, an skilled ISB particular agent who has labored in the sector for years however is now moving into a brand new management function, decided to honor the place and assist his fellow brokers it doesn’t matter what responsibility requires.

Costner will govt produce beneath his Territory Photos Leisure banner together with Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, and Ken Halsband. Anthony Hemingway will direct and govt produce the pilot by way of Anthony Hemingway Productions. Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios may even govt produce. twentieth Tv will produce in affiliation with A+E Studios.

Costner is a co-writer on the sequence together with Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird, with all three additionally govt producing. The present will mark Costner’s first tv writing credit score. Helbing will function showrunner in addition to co-writing. Costner starred in and govt produced the Paramount Community drama sequence “Yellowstone,” which was an enormous rankings draw for the cabler in its second season.

Parker is repped by Joel Stevens Leisure Firm and Revolutionary Artists. She just lately recurred on FX’s “The Pressure” and NBC’s “Trial & Error.” She was solid in FX’s “American Crime Story: The Individuals vs. OJ Simpson” to painting lawyer Shawn Chapman, who labored on Simpson’s authorized “Dream Workforce.”

“Deadline” first reported the casting announcement.