Ángel Romero’s publication that caused a furor among Boca Juniors fans: is he together with his brother Oscar?

Ánger Romero played the last game of the season with Cruz Azul and left a message on social networks that was strongly replicated in Boca Juniors. Paraguayan soccer player Oscar’s brother who works at Xeneizeregretted the tie with Tigres 1-1 on aggregate, which eliminated him in the Liga MX quarterfinals against Monterrey for having a sporting advantage.

After the game, the former San Lorenzo de Almagro footballer left a message on your account Twitter that was taken as a farewell. Likewise, he left the door open to a possible incorporation to Boca Juniors, as was rumored in the last transfer market. Will Juan Román Riquelme call him to join him with his brother Oscar?

“Today we close a stage with a victory that gives us great hope for what is to come and an elimination that hurts. but I’m sure it will make us stronger as a team. I don’t know what the future holds but I am very happy to finish this semester with La Maquina. Let’s go, Cruz Azul!”, was the publication that caused surprise since the Paraguayan He still has six more months left on his contract. with the Mexican cast.

Of course, There was no shortage of messages from Boca Juniors supporters who are excited to see the brothers together, as was speculated in January of this year. It is worth remembering that the transfer market will open on May 23 in Argentine soccer and will last until July 7, inclusive. During that period there will be no lack of news about a possible hiring of the Ribera team.

Angel Romero joined for the present Closing 2022 of Liga MX, along with Iván Morales. The Paraguayan went from minor to major and ended up disputing a total of 18 matchesadding Liga MX and Concachampions matches, He played 12 of them as a starter, and scored two goals. About the end of the season It was a fixture in the team led by Juan Reynoso.

The reaction of the Boca fans for the publication of Ángel Romero:

