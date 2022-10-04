Angela Merkel received the highest award given by UNHCR for her help to refugees in 2015 and 2016

Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) announced today that it has awarded former German Chancellor Angela Merkel the Nansen Prize, the most prestigious award for helping refugees.

Between 2015 and 2016, at the height of the war in Syria that generated a crisis of refugees arriving in Europe, Merkel made the decision that Germany would host 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers.

“Under the leadership of then Federal Chancellor Merkel, Germany took in more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers in 2015 and 2016, which as you may recall it was the height of the conflict in Syria, and there was deadly violence in other parts of the world”, Matthew Saltmarsh, a spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told reporters. “Merkel helped draw attention to the situation of refugees around the world.”

FILE PHOTO: Migrants from Syria and Iraq take selfies with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in front of a refugee camp near the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees after registering in the Spandau district of Berlin, Germany, on March 10. September 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File photo



On that occasion, Merkel justified the step she was taking by stating that Europe was facing a situation that was putting its values ​​to the test in an exceptional way, that doing so was “a humanitarian imperative” and he firmly rejected the nationalist arguments that tried to block the measure.

His leadership also made the plight of refugees more visible globally, UNHCR said.

The award is named after Fridtjof Nansen, a Norwegian scientist and explorer, and the first High Commissioner for Refugees of the League of Nations -predecessor organization of the United Nations-, who assumed the mission of trying to find solutions for the millions of refugees and stateless people caused by the First World War. The award also includes a sum of $150,000.

In making the announcement, High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi praised Merkel’s determination to protect victims of war and persecution, defend human rights and international humanitarian law.

”She was a true leader, who appealed to our sense of humanity and knew how to stand firm against those who preached fear and discrimination. She showed what politicians can do when they make the right decisions”commented.

The public participates online in the nomination of the candidates for this award, whose merits are then analyzed by a selection committee, which, in the case of the former ruler, highlighted the courage and compassion she showed in offering protection and opportunities to hundreds of of thousands of desperate people.

Image of displaced people in Yemen. AFP

The 2021 winner was the Jeel Albena Association for Humanitarian Development in Yemen, for its support of displaced Yemenis.

The agency also pointed out that, during the Merkel governments, Germany expanded its refugee resettlement program, through which refugees who cannot return to their countries of origin can settle in a third country that offers them the opportunity to start a new life.

The Nansen Prize will be awarded to Angela Merkel on the 10th in Geneva.

(with information from EFE and AP)

