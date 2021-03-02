Angela Molina Dramedy ‘Charlotte’ Nabbed by FilmSharks

Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks Int’l has scooped up worldwide rights to Paraguayan filmmaker Simon Franco’s “Charlotte,” a dramedy starring the grande dame of Spanish cinema, Angela Molina.

“Charlotte” is produced by Franco’s Paraguay-based Lemon Cine, together with Argentina’s Pelicano Cine and FAM Contenidos.

As well as, Lemon Cine has acquired the remake rights to Chilean comedy “Sin Filtro” from FilmSharks subsidiary The Remake Firm, to make a Paraguayan model.

Shot largely in Paraguay, the titular Charlotte, performed by Molina, is an actress previous her prime who units off from her house in Argentina to Paraguay to chase down a director who’s prepping a movie that she believes is simply the tonic to revive her flagging profession.

The official trailer and poster of the Paraguayan-Argentine co-production bow completely in Selection.

Within the trailer, Charlotte/Molina finds out that the director who launched her profession is planning to shoot his swan tune in Paraguay. Livid that he has gone on with out her on a challenge they’d labored on collectively, she enlists her Taiwanese companion to drive her to Paraguay in a motor house. In her frantic makes an attempt to pin the director down, she will get entangled in a sequence of mishaps, together with getting arrested.

Molina is finest recognized for her roles in Pedro Almodovar’s “Reside Flesh” and “Damaged Embraces” in addition to Ridley Scott’s historic drama “1492: Conquest of Paradise” and Luis Buñuel’s final movie, “The Obscure Object of Want.”

In recognition for a profession highlighted by scores of awards and nominations, Molina will obtain an Honorary Goya Award this yr. Spain’s equal of the Academy Awards.

“This movie makes Angela’s star shine even brighter,” stated FilmSharks Founder-CEO, Guido Rud.

FAM Contenidos is based by Alejandro Cacetta, a former govt of Patagonik, which co-produced the acclaimed “Zama” by Lucrecia Martel.

Esteban Lucangioli’s Pelicano Cine co-produced Paraguayan-Argentine 2016 drama “Guarani,” co-written by Franco.