Angela Ruggiero Joins TheScore’s Board of Directors

Angela Ruggiero, a sports-business entrepreneur and a four-time Olympic ice-hockey participant, will be a part of the board of administrators of TheScore, the mobile-focused sports-media firm that has positioned emphasis on each sports activities content material and sports activities betting.

Ruggiero is CEO and co-founder of Sports activities Innovation Lab, a market-research agency and a medal winner in 4 successive Winter Olympics as a member of theUnited States Girls’s Nationwide Ice Hockey Workforce. In 2015 she grew to become solely the second American lady to be inducted into the Hockey Corridor of Fame and from 2010 to 2018 served as a member of the Worldwide Olympic Committee. Her Sports activities Innovation Lab identifies traits and evaluating know-how merchandise.

As extra states within the U.S. transfer to legalize sports activities betting, TheScore sees “an enormous alternative,” says John Levy, the corporate’s chairman and CEO, in an interview – “however not the identical approach others are getting concerned. We determined we’re going to be the betting operator,” versus having to safe a hyperlink to a separate firm to assist followers have interaction in betting. TheScore’s sports activities app generates between 4 million and 5 million month-to-month lively customers in North America, in response to the corporate, and operates a YouTube channel that has greater than 1.4 million subscribers.

Betting represents “a brand new income stream, a brand new alternative for the trade,” says Ruggiero. “However how do you do it in such a approach that makes it straightforward, frictionless, for the fan?”

Many massive media retailers have struck alliances with corporations that assist facilitate wagering. CBS Sports activities has a partnership with William Hill, for instance. However Levy says TheScore needs to produce each sports activities data and betting alternatives by itself. In September, the corporate expanded its cellular sportsbook, to each Colorado and Indiana. TheScore Guess additionally accepts wagers in New Jersey, and affords pre-game and in-play betting throughout all main sports activities leagues and occasions.