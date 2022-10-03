Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron expressed their support for Iranian women after the death of Mahsa Amini: “We are by her side”

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, near the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, September 29, 2022. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

the actresses Angelina Jolie y Charlize Theron they manifested their I support women in Iran “who risk their lives” in the protests against the theocratic regime in rejection of the death of the young Mahsa Amini.

“I stand with the women of Iran who are risking their lives to protest their government in the name of #MahsaAmini. No woman should fear retaliation, imprisonment or death for making decisions about what she wears or how she presents herself to the worldTheron wrote on Twitter.

“The Iranian government is cutting off internet access and deploying its military to try to silence this movement, but We cannot let the resistance and courage of the women there go unnoticed or unheard.. We are by your side and we will continue to say your name”, continued the Australian.

Actress Charlize Theron attends a special benefit event for The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) at the Universal Studios Backlot, in Universal City, California, United States, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File

I stand with the women of Iran who are putting their lives on the line to protest their government in the name of #MahsaAmini. No woman should have to fear retaliation, imprisonment or death for making choices about what they wear or how they present themselves to the world. pic.twitter.com/6PmJTHCHim — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) September 30, 2022

For her part, Angelina Jolie asked for respect for “brave, defiant and intrepid” Iranian women.

“To all those who have survived and resisted for decades, to those who take to the streets today, to Mahsa Amini and to all the young Iranian women like her. Women do not need their morals to be policed, their minds to be re-educated, or their bodies to be controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats. We see the women of Iran,” the American wrote on her Instagram account.

While the American socialite, model and businesswoman Kim Kardahian called for the “basic rights” of women including “the right to sing in your country, to ask for a divorce, to have custody of your children and to choose how to dress”.

Kim Kardashian attends a panel of the documentary “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project” during the Winter TCA (Television Critics Association) Press Tour in Pasadena, California, United States, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File

american actress Jessica Chastain he also expressed his support for Iranian women. “I will amplify your voices from a distance. When you attack one woman, you attack all”, he posted on Twitter.

Death toll rises to 83 during protests in Iran over Mahsa Amini

At least 83 people have been killed in Iran at the hands of security forces in protests that began two weeks ago.according to the NGO Iran Human Rightsbased in Oslo.

Iranian state television said five days ago, in its own count, that 41 people had died in the riots unleashed after the arrest on the 13th and later. death at a police station of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, allegedly for wearing the wrong headscarfmandatory in public spaces in Iran for women past puberty.

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 19, 2022. WANA (Western Asian News Agency) via REUTERS/File

According to information obtained by this NGO, there have been deaths in sixteen provinces, 26 of them in Mazandaran, 11 in Gilan, 11 in West Azerbaijan, 6 in Kermanshah and Kurdistan; 5 in Alborz and 4 in Tehran.

Iran Human Rights also speaks of “thousands” of protesters and civil activists arrested and denounces that websites affiliated with the Iranian regime have shared videos with false confessions obtained under threat and torture.

