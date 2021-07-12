Angelina Jolie And The Weeknd Attend Identical Live performance Amid Courting Rumors

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are fueling romance rumors after being noticed on the similar unique tournament this weekend.

The “Maleficent” superstar and the “Blinding Lighting fixtures” crooner had been each photographed at a non-public live performance for Mustafa — not up to two weeks when they had been noticed out to dinner in combination.

New pictures shared through a fan account on Twitter display The Weeknd with a gaggle of pals on the display and Jolie sitting along with her 16-year-old daughter Zahara and 15-year-old daughter Shiloh.

Reps for The Weeknd and Jolie didn’t instantly go back Web page Six’s request for remark.

The celebrities first set tongues wagging when they had been noticed leaving Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi one by one on June 30 after spending hours within the eating place.

It used to be unclear whether or not their dinner used to be a date or strictly trade, as The Weeknd has been having a look to additional his appearing occupation since showing in Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gemstones.”

“They’re obviously no longer making an attempt to cover [the dinner],” a supply informed Web page Six. “He’s without a doubt interested in attending to the film trade. He has the new HBO sequence he’s starring in.”

Born Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd is ready to superstar within the new HBO sequence “The Idol,” which he co-created with Reza Fahim and “Euphoria” author Sam Levinson. The display tells the tale of a feminine pop singer who turns into romantically concerned with a Los Angeles membership proprietor — who additionally occurs to be a cult chief.

In actual lifestyles, the 31-year-old singer had an on-again, off-again dating with fashion Bella Hadid prior to they after all break up for excellent in 2019.

Jolie, who celebrated her forty sixth birthday final month, used to be not too long ago observed spending time along with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller. She used to be photographed leaving her British ex’s rental development in Dumbo final month keeping a dear bottle of Peter Michael wine.

Her dating with ex Brad Pitt isn’t slightly so pleasant, as they proceed to bitterly struggle over custody in their youngsters.