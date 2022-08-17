Angelina Jolie asked the FBI for explanations after the closure of an investigation for assault against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie y Brad Pitt (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

Angelina Jolie would have been identified as the anonymous party who sued the FBI after an investigation into her ex-husband Brad Pitt was closed. who had been charged with physical and verbal assault in 2016.

The information was reported by Eriq Gardner of Puck News. The lawsuit, filed anonymously in April, asked the FBI to release documents related to the investigation.

In his report, Puck says he has seen the lawsuit, which has since been sealed, which states that Pitt put his hands on Jolie and spilled beer on her as he flew.

In November 2016 it was reported that Brad Pitt would not face any charges stemming from an incident on a private plane in which he had reportedly lost his temper in front of one or more of his children.

Pitt was cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services for the Sept. 14 incident. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce five days later.

File photo taken on November 8, 2016 showing American actress Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt with their children Knox, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Shiloh upon their arrival at Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan (EFE /Everett Kennedy Brown)



“In response to allegations made after a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States that landed in Los Angeles with Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not investigate further”, Laura Eimiller, spokeswoman for the local FBI office in Los Angeles, said at the time.

“No charges have been filed in this matter”said.

Jolie, 41, filed for divorce in 2016 from Pitt, her husband of two years and her partner since 2005, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking full physical custody of their children, ages 8 to 15.

At the time, the Oscar-winning actress said her decision to end the marriage “It was taken for the health of the family.”

Their children include two adoptive children, Maddox from Cambodia and Pax from Vietnam, an adopted daughter from Ethiopia, Zahara, and three biological children, Shiloh Nouvel and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline.

In October 2021, five years after their divorce, it was revealed that the actor lost the last legal round with his ex-wife. Custody of the former couple’s five minor children will remain in Jolie’s hands.

Pitt gained joint custody of the children in May and lost it in July of that year. The California Supreme Court has decided not to reopen the case.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love on the set of “Mr and Mrs Smith”

At the end of July, moreover, Angelina Jolie he won another legal battle against his ex for the possession of the French winery Chateau Miravalwhere they married in 2014.

The dispute ended when a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of the actress. The question to be resolved was to define who owns the winery, which was bought by the couple in 2008 and which now has an estimated value of 167 million dollars.

In early 2022 it was reported that the actor was suing Jolie for divesting her stake in the French vineyard and claiming that they both agreed not to sell their holdings in the place without each other’s permission. According to press reports, the actress sold her share to the liquor manufacturer Stoli, owned by a Russian oligarch, for which she needed a series of documents in Pitt’s possession.

The 58-year-old actor said he had “invested money and sweat” to make Miraval one of the world’s most respected rosé wine producers, with annual revenues in excess of $50 million, and accused Jolie, 46, of seeking “unearned windfall” by his work.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt took control of the renowned company in 2008 when they moved into the chateau which sits in a Provençal vineyard and the actor has worked there ever since.

The castle and the wineries were in the center of one of the most heated legal confrontations in recent times between what was once the couple with the most media exposure in Hollywood.

(With information from Reuters and Télam)

