Angelina Jolie Calls Family Life ‘Chaos,’ But Actually Seems Pretty Happy About It

To many, Angelina Jolie is an Oscar-winning actress who’s headlined greater than her fair proportion of movies. So it’s typically simple to overlook that when she’s not working in entrance of or behind the digicam, she’s a mom to 6 kids. Previously, Jolie has been open about motherhood and simply how a lot she enjoys it, however one would think about that it may be annoying at occasions. Jolie herself has even admitted to the craziness that’s typically current in her family, however she truly doesn’t appear to thoughts it.