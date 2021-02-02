Angelina Jolie’s ‘These Who Wish Me Lifeless’ Sets May Release

Warner Bros. has introduced that “These Who Wish Me Lifeless,” a neo-Western movie starring Angelina Jolie, has set its launch date for May 14.

As a part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 lineup, the movie will debut each in theaters and on HBO Max.

Based mostly on Michael Koryta’s 2014 novel of the identical title, the movie is described as a female-driven Western set amidst a wildfire raging within the Montana wilderness. When a teen witnesses a homicide, he finds himself being pursued by twin assassins within the Montana wilderness. Although there’s a survival professional tasked with defending him, the forest hearth threatens to destroy all of them.

Taylor Sheridan is directing from his personal screenplay, beforehand tailored by Charles Leavitt and Koryta. Sheridan earned an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for 2016’s “Hell or Excessive Water.”

Koryta’s novel follows a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal homicide, is issued a false id and hidden in a wilderness expertise program for troubled teenagers whereas the killers are slaughtering anybody who will get of their method in a methodical quest to achieve him.

The movie stars Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore, Finn Little, Jake Weber, James Jordan and Tory Kittles.

It was introduced in May 2019 that New Line Cinema and Inventive Wealth Media could be co-financing the movie, with Warner Bros. dealing with worldwide advertising and marketing and distribution.

The movie is being produced by Movie Rites and Bron Studios. Sheridan can also be producing with Garrett Basch, Steven Zaillian, and Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert and Kevin Turen. Jason Material of Inventive Wealth Media, Kathryn Dean and Michael Friedman are government producers.